NFL Rumors: 3 OTs Patriots should target after Trent Brown injury

Trent Brown went down with an injury during the New England Patriots' heartbreaking loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots have been very active in free agency over the last six months. Could the start of injury trouble for Trent Brown force the Patriots to start exploring other options? Here's a look at three players the Patriots should target after Trent Brown's injury.

New England Patriots: three options at offensive tackle

#1 - Rick Wagner

Rick Wagner is somehow still without a job while there's football to be played. The 31-year old veteran is coming off a solid season in which he earned a 77.0 PFF grade. He had 610 snaps and didn't have a penalty. He also only gave up one sack. If he plays a full season at that pace, he would only give up two sacks. Mac Jones, with an offseason somewhat impacted by injury, needs all the protection he can get.

As a member of the Packers, Wagner has plenty of playoff experience he can bring to the table. If the Patriots are serious about making the playoffs this season, they need playoff experience throughout the offense, even if it isn't home-grown playoff experience.

#2 - Mitchell Schwartz

Mitchell Schwartz spent much of 2020 recovering from injury. However, fully healthy, Schwartz could be solid for another season or two. Last season, when he was healthy, he earned a 74.7 PFF grade based on 357 snaps. He had one penalty and allowed two sacks.

Lastly, he also brings playoff experience to the table as well as experience blocking for a mobile quarterback. While Jones is not as mobile as Patrick Mahomes was in Kansas City, he's shown to be somewhat mobile. On plays when he scrambles, Schwartz already knows what to do.

#3 - Russell Okung

Russell Okung has played for great teams and teams down on their luck. Throughout it all, he's learned how to keep his foot on the gas when winning and how to restart the motor after losing. Considering the Patriots' season is still a bit of a wild card, it would be a boost to get someone who won't panic when things don't go the Patriots' way.

Russell Okung at Carolina Panthers training camp

Last season, Okung played 406 snaps. In those snaps, he earned a 73.0 PFF grade and allowed four penalties while giving up three sacks. It wouldn't be a perfect replacement for Trent Brown, but it would be a good floating piece until the tackle is fully healthy.

