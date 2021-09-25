Patriots vs Saints Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 26th | NFL Season 2021-22 1:00PM EST

The New England Patriots were led to a 25-6 victory over the New York Jets by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who showed that he is on his way to a solid rookie season. The Patriots also showed that their rookie quarterback is in a better situation than their divisional foes the New York Jets and Zach Wilson.
For the New Orleans Saints, the team is in its first "post-Drew Brees season" and in Week 1, looked dominant in a win over the Green Bay Packers. In a Week 2 division game against the Carolina Panthers, the Saints struggled and were defeated 26-7.
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
When: Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1:00PM EST
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots Betting Odds
The New England Patriots are 3 point favorites over the New Orleans Saints. The over/under is 42.5 points. The money line is +125 for the New Orleans Saints and -145 for the New England Patriots.
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots Picks
The Patriots do have a young offense with Jones under center, but they do have more opportunities to make plays happen than the Saints do. New Orleans is currently without their top wide receiver in Michael Thomas, and Winston's decision-making is sometimes questionable when under pressure.
New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots Key Injuries
Saints
- C Erik McCoy (Calf) doubtful
- CB Marshon Lattimore (Hand) questionable
- G Calvin Throckmorten (Knee) questionable
- DE Payton Turner (Elbow) questionable
Patriots
- T Trent Brown (Calf) doubtful
- RB Damien Harris (Finger) questionable
- LB Matt Judon (Knee) questionable
Saints vs. Patriots Head to Head
The Patriots have had success over the Saints since 1972. The Patriots are currently 10-4 in the series but are only 5-3 at home in Foxborough. Interesting to note though is that the New England Patriots have lost four of their last seven home games and were 1-3 versus NFC teams in 2020.
Saints vs. Patriots Prediction
The Patriots will continue to build off the momentum that they had in Week 2 over the Jets and defeat the Saints. It will be a close game where the Patriots defense will get to Winston and the Saints early and often.
Also Read
Prediction:
The New England Patriots will defeat the New Orleans Saints 28-7 to advance to 2-1 on the season.