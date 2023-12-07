Patriots vs Steelers Inactives: Who is out for Week 14 TNF?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots slock horns to open Week 14 in the NFL on Thursday Night Football. With the 7-5 Steelers odds on to slay the 2-10 Patriots, many aren't expecting this to be an NFL classic.

With both teams starting quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mac Jones out, the game has lost its edge. But there is still plenty on the line for both sides. Pittsburgh is still hunting a playoff spot, while the Patriots have something different on their minds - the NFL Draft.

With that being said, who will be suiting up to give their team the best chance at winning? Let's find out.

NFL inactives tonight for Thursday Night Football

Patriots:

RB Rhamondre Stevenson OUT

WR Kayshon Boutte OUT

WR Demario Douglas OUT

OL Riley Reiff OUT

CB Shaun Wade OUT

Steelers:

QB Kenny Pickett OUT

CB James Pierre OUT

Pittsburgh looks far healthier coming into this clash, as the Patriots will be without leading rusher Rhamondre Stevenson. So, Ezekiel Elliott could see a massive workload.

For Pittsburgh, no Pickett means Mitch Trubisky will be the starter. Fans will hope that this forced change will help turn the fortune of the offense.

Who should you start today for Patriots vs. Steelers?

Consider starting Diontae Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris for your fantasy team.

Pittsburgh, without Pickett, should be able to take care of business at home. The Patriots have been horrible offensively and scored 20+ points only twice this season. New England hasn't scored more than six points in its last three games, which bodes well for the Pittsburgh defense.

The Patriots are on a five-game losing streak. We don't envision that changing against Pittsburgh as TJ Watt and Co. could feast.

Tribusky can put up points against the 15th-ranked defense in the NFL, as Pickens, Johnson, Harris and Freiermuth could get their time in the sun.

This game likely won't be a high-scoring affair, but expect Pittsburgh to do enough to win its eighth game of the season.