WATCH: Peyton and Eli Manning star in hilarious new commercial for NFL's new 'Play Football' campaign

Peyton and Eli Manning are living their best lives. After both enjoyed super successful careers, the pair have continued to leave a mark on the NFL through their off-field activities.

The duo's latest effort is starring in the NFL's new 'Play Football' campaign. It is a camp that runs for the entire year. There are various activities and camps that give children a fun and positive experience by engaging and giving them life skills. These skills will help them both on and off the football field.

Now, the Manning brothers are the latest athletes to team up with the league's campaign and going by the campaign ad, kids are in for a real treat.

In the short ad campaign, Peyton can be seen as the teacher of the group. Eli, the younger brother of Peyton, is seen as "one of the kids" and tries to go against Peyton's "old school" ways of teaching football.

The brothers are known to have great chemistry on camera and this is seen again during the add. They are also very accessible to fans as they break the mold of what people should act like on TV.

If the ad is anything to go by, then the addition of the Manning brothers is going to be a surefire hit with the children. They will learn about the next stage of their football lives.

Manning brothers continue to win off the field

We know that the quarterback brothers do not take themselves too seriously, as we saw with their ManningCast last season. The brothers commentated on Monday Night Football games and often had special guests such as The Rock, Aaron Rodgers, Rob Gronkowski, and Charles Barkley, just to name a few.

The show was a hit with many choosing to watch the Brothers go about their business rather than the ESPN telecast of the game. The show even built a little cult following and developed 'the Manning curse'.

This supposed curse meant that when current players would come on the show, the following week, their team would lose.

The brothers' show was a hit last season as millions tuned in to see their whacky way of covering the game they dominated. They never took themselves too seriously, nor did their guests, and it made for great viewing.

With the NFL's 'Play Football' campaign, the brothers will no doubt again be a hit with the children. They have shown, that in some instances, they have not let go of the kid inside them, which only bodes well for the entire campaign.

