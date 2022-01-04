Aaron Rodgers avoids ManningCast curse affecting his season with genius hack

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will make his ManningCast debut during Week 17's Monday Night Football clash between AFC North divisional rivals the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers quarterback will be the first active NFL player to appear on ESPN's alternate broadcast since Week 8.

The broadcast, hosted by legendary quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, has cultivated a reputation for being cursed after six players lost the week after appearing on the show. Five of the six players who succumbed to the 'ManningCast curse' are on teams en route to winning their divisions or have confirmed their spot in the playoffs.

NFL fans believe Rodgers will join the list of players affected by the ManningCast curse after his appearance on Monday night. But the quarterback may have found a genius hack to ensure the curse does not affect him or the Packers' season.

Rodgers and the Packers play an inconsequential game in Week 18

Rodgers and the Packers have been spectacular since their ugly Week 1 loss against the New Orleans Saints.

They have won 13 out of their 15 games since, with Rodgers recording 3,844 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, and only two interceptions in that period. With their win on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers and the Packers secured the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs. They will play an inconsequential game in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions.

With home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs wrapped up, a potential loss against the Lions won't affect the Packers. Rodgers is also the favorite to win the NFL MVP award for the second year running, and nothing he does against Detroit will improve or damage his chances of retaining his title.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Rodgers closed the MVP voting tonite. Everyone knows it’s over too. Rodgers has thrown 132 TDs and 15 ints in 4 yrs. Rodgers closed the MVP voting tonite. Everyone knows it’s over too. Rodgers has thrown 132 TDs and 15 ints in 4 yrs.

Rodgers may have smartly picked the Week 17 Monday Night Football game to make his ManningCast debut to ensure the curse doesn't affect his or the Packers' season. The veteran quarterback will either become the player that ends the ManningCast curse, or he'll lose an inconsequential game.

It's unlikely Rodgers delayed appearing on ManningCast due to the curse. But if he has, it's a genius move from the three-time NFL MVP.

Which players have been affected by the ManningCast curse?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appeared on ManningCast in Week 1. The Chiefs and Seahawks lost in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, respectively.

Rob Gronkowski appeared on ManningCast in Week 2, and the Buccaneers succumbed to a 33-24 loss against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford joined the broadcast a day after beating the Buccaneers and was on the losing side in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tom Brady was the next active player to appear on ManningCast. The seven-time Super Bowl champion joined Peyton and Eli's broadcast in Week 7 and then tasted defeat against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

Perhaps the most surprising addition to the players affected by the ManningCast curse is the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen. The quarterback made an appearance on the broadcast in Week 8, six days before his team's embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had won just one game till that point.

Since Allen's appearance, no other active player has joined Peyton and Eli on ManningCast. Will Rodgers beat the curse or join the ever-increasing list?

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar