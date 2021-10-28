Peyton Manning confronts Tom Brady about snubbing Jimmy Garoppolo after Malcolm Butler's interception

Tom Brady's appearance on ManningCast during Monday Night Football gave viewers plenty of memorable moments. From Peyton and Eli Manning's insightful conversations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to Brady roasting the NFL's defensive players, the episode lived up to its hype.

One of the moments that stood out was when the Manning brothers asked Brady about him snubbing former teammate Jimmy Garoppolo while celebrating Malcolm Butler's game-winning interception in Super Bowl 49 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Manning brothers roast Garoppolo during Brady's ManningCast appearance

Speaking of the moment, Eli said:

“I wanna talk about how you had Jimmy G right there and you completely ignored him. Said, ‘I’m not gonna give you a high-five.’ And just nothing. ‘Nope, you get nothing’.”

Brother Peyton also joined in on the fun, saying:

“Very telling. Very telling there.”

Brady jumped in glee on the sidelines after cornerback Malcolm Butler picked off Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's pass to effectively end the game. Garoppolo, who was right alongside Brady, went in to hug the then-Patriots quarterback who seemingly snubbed him to hug offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Brady expertly avoided the Manning brothers' question, replying:

“I didn’t see him. Sorry, Jimmy.”

Brady and Garoppolo's history

The New England Patriots picked Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft to be Tom Brady's long-term successor.

He took over from the veteran during the Patriots' blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of the 2014 NFL season. He played well enough to leave many wondering if he could take over the starting job a lot sooner than expected.

But head coach Bill Belichick stuck with Brady and it paid dividends. He embarked on one of the dominant spells of his career, leading the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances in five years and winning three.

Ahead of the 2017 NFL trade deadline, the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers. He, too, enjoyed a good spell in California, leading them to the Super Bowl in 2020, where they were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the 2020 offseason, Brady was mulling over leaving the Patriots and wanted to join the 49ers. But the team decided to stick with Garoppolo and Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers' decision has proven to be a disaster so far, as Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the team. At the same time, Garoppolo's production and availability dipped heavily. The team drafted quarterback Trey Lance in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft to be the team's signal-caller, clouding Garoppolo's future.

Brady and Garoppolo have plenty of history, but it's unlikely that either quarterback sees the other as a rival unless they face each other.

