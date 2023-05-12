Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was once accussed of HGH use, that almost led to consequences in the NFL.

In 2011, Al Jazeera accussed Manning and his wife of getting HGH delivered to their house. Then the NFL conducted an investigation and the NFL found no violation that occurred.

Following the accusations, Manning spoke to ESPN about the incident and said that it made him sick that his wife was put into the situation.

Manning said:

"It makes me sick that it brings Ashley into it. Her medical history, her medical privacy being violated, that makes me sick.

"Yes, I have been a patient under Dr. Guyer. I have had nutrient therapy, oxygen therapy and other treatments that are holistic in nature but never HGH. My wife has never provided any medication for me to take. Ashley and I never attended the clinic together after hours.

"There were times when I went in the morning and there were times when I went after practice so this thing about 'after hours' is so misleading because it may have been 5:15 p.m. because their office closed at 5."

theScore @theScore Report: Peyton Manning's lawyer confirms HGH shipped to QB's home, but not for his use. thesco.re/2JKaAds Report: Peyton Manning's lawyer confirms HGH shipped to QB's home, but not for his use. thesco.re/2JKaAds https://t.co/1fVAHDNolC

Manning's lawyer confirmed that HGH was sent to his house, but for his wife Ashely. She was also a patient under the Guyer Institute and had a prescritpion for an unknown drug.

Doctor released a statement following Peyton Manning's accusation of HGH use

Peyton Manning during NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Following Peyton Manning being accused of HGH use, his doctor, Dr. Guyer, debunked the rumors while slamming Al Jazeera for making the news up.

Guyer said:

"I have no reason to believe these allegations are based in fact or have any truth. In fact, I can say with absolute certainty they are not. I find it extremely disturbing that the source of Al Jazeera's story, a former unpaid intern named Charles Sly, would violate the privacy of Mrs. Manning's medical records."

Guyer then went on to credit Peyton Manning for being one of the most honorbale individuals he's ever met.

"Mr. Manning is one of the most honorable and upstanding individulas I have had the pleasure of knowing."

Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala Statement by Dr. Dale Guyer of The Guyer Institute: Statement by Dr. Dale Guyer of The Guyer Institute: https://t.co/FQ85Z211cu

Manning announced his retirement from the NFL on March 7, 2016 after 18 seasons. He represented Indianapolis Colts from 1998 to 2011, and had a four-year stint with Denver Broncos until 2015.

