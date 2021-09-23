Peyton Manning never misses a chance to troll Tom Brady

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are two of the greatest quarterbacks to have ever played the game of football. That at one point we got to watch them play simultaneously in the league was our fortune. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady gave us one of the best quarterback rivalries the NFL has ever seen. Each pushed the other to newer heights. It was a rivalry built on tremendous mutual respect plus sheer competitive spirit.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Tom Brady arrives at the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the induction ceremony for Peyton Manning. “It’s my first time here,” he said. “We played in the (Hall of Fame) game my rookie year (2000).”

On coming for Manning: “We’ve been close friends for a long time.” Tom Brady arrives at the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the induction ceremony for Peyton Manning. “It’s my first time here,” he said. “We played in the (Hall of Fame) game my rookie year (2000).”

On coming for Manning: “We’ve been close friends for a long time.” https://t.co/oVVwH13ANa

Even after Peyton Manning retired, that mutual respect remained as Tom Brady sat in his corner during his Hall of Fame induction. Tom Brady, meanwhile, is still out on the football field chasing his 8th ring. So, the spikiness in the rivalry has moved from on the field to off it. Peyton Manning never seems to miss a chance to rib his old foe, but the ribbing is always gentle and good fun.

Peyton Manning trolls Tom Brady

The latest instance of Peyton Manning trolling Tom Brady came during the former's TV stint with his brother Eli Manning. While calling the Green Bay Packers versus Detroit Lions game, Eli mentioned the Super Bowl XLVI matchup between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots that took place in Indianapolis.

In a subtle reference to the Spygate scandal, Peyton Manning retorted that after that game, he used to have team meetings in the shower instead because he was afraid that Tom Brady and company had rigged their locker room. It was the take of levity that got a lot of fans chuckling.

Trey Wallace @TreyWallace_ Peyton Manning talking about the Patriots bugging his conversations is gold Peyton Manning talking about the Patriots bugging his conversations is gold https://t.co/4VEoV6gmcm

Further during the broadcast, the Manning brothers had mentioned the importance of Aaron Jones getting involved in the Packers' run game. As they did exactly as they had mentioned, Peyton Manning again invoked the Spygate scandal by noting there was a possibility that the Packers had eavesdropped on them to get the idea.

Also Read

These were also the latest shots in his continuous trolling of Tom Brady in his role on television. Earlier on Monday Night Football in Week 1, Peyton Manning took a shot at Tom Brady for his supposed indifference to the new jersey numbers.

Ultimately, in his new role, Peyton Manning knows what the viewing public wants. He knows that beyond any normal broadcaster, fans are looking for him to leverage his playing time to share unique perspectives with them. And nothing during his playing time defined him more than Peyton Manning's rivalry with Tom Brady.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar