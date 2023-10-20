Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were great rivals during their playing careers, but the pair now has a beautiful relationship and they're often seen together. But that doesn't mean that they can't take a shot at the other every once in a while.

With Brady recently signing with Delta as a new strategic adviser, Peyton Manning appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and spoke about the time he had to fly with Delta. He was totally cold and asked a flight attendant for a warmer blanket; however, he could never forget the look she gave him:

I flew back from Hawaii, and my flight got canceled. It was as cold as I've ever been. I've played all weather games - I had been in Green Bay, played in New England, and I asked the flight attendant, "Is there any warmer blanket?" and she was so disappointed that I was complaining about being cold, she wouldn't give me a blanket. And I was like, "I'm just freezing ma'am."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Peyton Manning post-retirement: What is he doing now?

Peyton Manning, renowned as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, graced the league for nearly two decades, earning a reputation as one of its most astute minds. He soared to the heights of success, becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion—outshining even his younger brother, Eli—in terms of skill and achievement.

His illustrious career not only brought immense wealth to Peyton himself but also paved the way for prosperity for generations of his family. Having dominated the league for over twenty years, he accumulated substantial financial resources from his playing days.

Yet, Peyton Manning's journey towards wealth does not end there. Although his endorsement earnings may not match the staggering amounts he accrued during his tenure as quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, his bank account continues to witness substantial inflows each year.

According to rumors circulating from various sources, the Manningcast appearances on ESPN alone contribute a jaw-dropping $12 to $18 million annually to both Peyton and Eli Manning's fortunes. Furthermore, it is estimated that Peyton rakes in over $10 million each year through endorsement deals.