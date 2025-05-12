Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Nick Sirianni and Co's opponents this season

Philadelphia defeated Kansas City in the 2025 Super Bowl, preventing the Chiefs from achieving the NFL's first-ever three-peat. After losing in the 2023 Super Bowl, the Eagles' success in February was the crowning achievement of a years-long quest to win their second NFL championship.

Philadelphia fans are patiently waiting to see what the 2025 season has in store for the team. The Eagles will play in the 2025 NFL season opener at home on Thursday Night Football. However, it wasn't until Monday that their opponent was announced.

The league revealed that Philadelphia will face the Dallas Cowboys. It would only be the fourth time that divisional rivals would clash in the opening game of the season since Super Bowl winners started hosting Week 1 games in 2004.

The NFL is expected to release several other games this week.

Let's take a look at the full list of the teams the Eagles will play in 2025.

Full list of the teams the Philadelphia Eagles will face in 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to still rank among the NFC's top teams in 2025, even though they will have a more difficult road to reach the playoffs this year. The Eagles have eight home games after having nine last season (including one in Brazil). Due to the NFL's 17-game regular-season schedule, teams swap between eight and nine home games annually.

Below is the list of all the teams the Eagles will face at home:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

LA Rams

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Road games:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

LA Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia has several challenging road matchups on its slate, including games against the Chiefs, Bills and Packers. Additionally, the Eagles will face every team in the AFC West and NFC North as part of the league's annual rotating schedule.

