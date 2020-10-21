"Thursday Night Football" is back for Week 7 in the NFL, as the Philadelphia Eagles make the short road trip to Metlife Stadium to take on the New York Giants.

The NFC East rivals are only separated by one game in the loss column, making this matchup important for potential playoff tie-breakers later in the season.

The Eagles (1-4-1) made a spirited comeback against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but ultimately fell short, losing 30-28. Quarterback Carson Wentz had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter on a two-point conversion attempt, but was stopped short on a draw play.

The Giants (1-5) got their first win of the season against the Washington Football Team in Week 6. Washington had a chance to take the lead at the end of the game on a two-point conversion, but the Giants defense forced QB Kyle Allen into a bad throw to secure the victory.

Eagles vs Giants Head-to-Head:

These teams have seen a lot of each other, first matching up in 1933. The Eagles have a slight edge in the all-time series, 86-84-2.

Philadelphia has defeated New York seven straight times dating back to December 2016, a streak that Giants QB Daniel Jones and company will look to end.

Eagles' results this season: L L T W L L

Giants' results this season: L L L L L W

Eagles vs Giants Team News:

Philadelphia comes into this game extremely banged up, losing starting running back Miles Sanders (knee), and starting tight end Zach Ertz (ankle). Both are expected to miss the Giants game, but help could be on the way in the form of tight end Dallas Goedert and receiver DeSean Jackson.

Goedert also has an ankle injury, but is eligible to return from short-term IR this week, while reports indicate that Jackson is expected to return against the Giants.

Meanwhile, the Giants' receiving corps is also shorthanded. Sterling Sherpard is eligible to come off of short IR this week, but his final status may not be determined until warmups. C.J. Board would appear to be in a race against time to be cleared from concussion protocol stemming from a hit he took against Washington. Darius Slayton played through a foot injury Sunday, and barring any setbacks, should be in uniform against the Eagles.

Eagles vs Giants Projected Starters:

Philadelphia Eagles

QB: Carson Wentz

RB: Boston Scott

WR: Greg Ward, Travis Fulgham, DeSean Jackson

TE: Richard Rodgers

New York Giants

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Devonta Freeman

WR: Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard (Q)

TE: Evan Engram

Eagles vs Giants Prediction:

Division games are usually very competitive, and with the NFC East being hotly contested by all four teams, the Eagles and Giants both know they have a golden opportunity to progress in the standings.

In a game where the teams appear so evenly matched (albeit due to injury), something subtle could make the difference. Slayton has been the singular consistent weapon in the Giants' passing game, but may see a lot of Eagles' prized offseason acquisition, cornerback Darius Slay, on Thursday night. This could make it difficult for New York to get anything going in the air if Tate and Engram don’t step up.

Prediction: Eagles 20, Giants 13