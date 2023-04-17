Phillip Adams cause of death: Former 49ers CB's CTE pathology similar to Aaron Hernandez

On April 8, 2021, former NFL cornerback Phillip Adams fatally shot himself during a standoff with the police. The incident occurred a day after he shot and killed six people at a Rock Hill, South Carolina house. An autopsy on his brain later revealed that the 32-year-old had an advanced case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Boston University neuropathologist Dr. Ann McKee revealed in a December 2021 news conference that he had Stage 2 CTE. She added that Phillip Adams’ case was unusual because he had severe cases in both frontal lobes.

McKee was also the medical specialist who examined Aaron Hernandez’s brain after the former NFL tight end took his life in prison.

She compared Adams’ CTE to what Hernandez suffered from. However, she determined Hernandez’s case to be Stage 3, a condition rarely seen in individuals below 46. Stage 4 is the most severe. An unusual buildup of a protein called tau in the brain is a common trait among individuals with CTE.

Aaron Hernandez had a contentious life that led to several arrests. The most notable of his run-ins with the law was the murder of Odin Lloyd. He was charged with first-degree murder, corresponding to a life in prison sentence, and five gun-related charges.

Meanwhile, Adams' father, Lorenzo, claimed that playing football "messed him up," leading to the tragic incident.

CTE is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to behavioral, cognitive, and emotional problems. It often happens to individuals in striking sports like mixed martial arts and contact sports like football.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Harrison Stanford Martland reported it as “punch-drunk” syndrome in 1928. Dr. Bennett Omalu gave its current name in his paper published in the Neurosurgery journal in 2005. Omalu’s work is the subject of the 2005 film Concussion.

Phillip Adams’ journeyman NFL career

After four years at South Carolina State, the San Francisco 49ers took Phillip Adams in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He had 13 tackles in his rookie year. The 49ers released him before the 2011 season but he was signed by the New England Patriots a few weeks later. The Patriots waived him after six games and he eventually joined the Seattle Seahawks, where he played only one game.

Adams played for the Oakland Raiders in 2012 and 2013, the longest stint he had with any NFL team. In 2014, the New York Jets claimed him off waivers after an unsuccessful return attempt with the Seahawks. He played his final NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. It also turned out to be his best season, finishing with a career-high 38 tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception.

Phillip Adams had career totals of 128 total tackles, 15 passes defended, and five interceptions. More importantly, he had no criminal record prior to his fatal shooting.

