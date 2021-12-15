"Phony and a hyporcite" - Anonymous Jaguars player calls out Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer's tenure with the team may be coming to a close. Every day there are more sources with insight into the current situation with the Jaguars and the culture that Meyer has brought to the team.

It seems that Meyer has lost his 2-11 team and there is no longer a mutual respect between the two sides. Earlier this week, an anonymous player voiced his concern about Meyer and the Jaguars.

While the player's identity is unknown, his thoughts are not. This player has had enough of Meyer's behavior toward the team and doesn't see him remaining as the head coach beyond this season.

“He came in preaching values, family, and team. It’s been anything but since the start of training camp. He’s a phony and a hypocrite. We know who he is.”

Last weekend it was reported that Jacksonville Jaguars staff members were allegedly called "losers" last week by Urban Meyer. He also allegedly had a verbal altercation with veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones.

After the Jaguars' shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans, Urban Meyer had a cold exchange with former Ohio State colleague and now head coach Mike Vrabel at midfield.

Urban Meyer, who doesn't wear a headset on the sideline to keep lines of communication open with his staff about the team, has continued to place blame on others in regards to the Jacksonville Jaguars' poor play this season.

Anonymous players have continued to voice their concerns over Urban Meyer's performance as head coach and his inability to enhance the culture when he arrived in Jacksonville, something he promised to do when he arrived. Instead, he has apparently created a culture that players aren't a fan of.

“He came in preaching values, family, and team. It’s been anything but since the start of training camp."

The anonymous player also voiced his support for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and said he doesn't blame him for his lack of production this season. He said that Lawrence is in a tough situation with the gameplan that is set for the Jaguars offense.

The player is obviously staying anonymous due to Meyer's recent statement that if he found out who was leaking information that he would fire them within seconds.

With this player and others anonymously leaking information about Urban Meyer, is there any possible way that the Jaguars can retain him for next season?

