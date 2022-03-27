Here's what Pitbull had to say about seeing Antonio Brown mistake famous Latin rapper's doppelganger for him

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown has made a name for himself on the football field, as well as off of it. The much-maligned player recently got the opportunity to meet superstar Latin rapper Pitbull.

Or, at least, so he thought.

While in Miami recently, Brown thought he was meeting the famous entertainer, who was a spitting image of the Latin rapper known as "Mr. Worldwide."

The former receiver had no idea that the gentleman he was speaking with was not Pitbull. Once the real entertainer caught wind of what happened, he replied with a tweet of the incident with the words "Nice to meet you too @AB84 Dale!"

It's nice to see that Pitbull does, indeed, have a sense of humor and was light-hearted over the honest mistake.

Will Antonio Brown play in the NFL next season?

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver has not played a down in the league since his meltdown in Week 17 of the 2021 season against the New York Jets.

In the incident, Brown was irate (the reason why has been hotly debated), and near the end of the third quarter, the former All-Pro receiver took off his pads and jersey and tossed them into the stands as he exited the field.

This wasn't the first time that the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver has been in trouble with the league. During his tenure with the Steelers, number 84 became a household name for his spectacular play and rapport with now-retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In December of 2018, the former Pro Bowl receiver was benched by the Steelers for reportedly throwing a football at Ben Roethlisger during the week and being upset that teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster was named team MVP.

The Super Bowl LV champion was then found guilty of reckless driving and traded away to the Raiders, where more trouble awaited. He was irate because the NFL mandated a new type of helmet for players.

Brown initially refused to wear the helmet. There were additional problems, including missing practice to engaging in a feud with then-general manager Mike Mayock. The receiver was fined nearly $54,000 for missing practice and was soon released by the team.

The New England Patriots then signed the former Raiders receiver, who only played one game with the team after a report of an alleged sexual assault was released.

He was, once again, released and suspended for eight games for an incident involving an alleged attack on the driver of a moving company truck in January of 2020.

In October of 2020, Brown signed with the Buccaneers but the love didn't last long as he was suspended for providing a fake vaccination card on December 2, 2021.

Many fans may be wondering if the (likely) future Hall of Famer will play again in 2022. The NFL has a penchant for employing players that have the talent to win games, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play for another team next season.

