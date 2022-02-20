Pittsburgh restaurant chain takes shot at Miami Dolphins in welcoming Brian Flores to the city 

Brian Flores has had a tumultuous offseason, which included being fired from the Miami Dolphins and suing the NFL for racial discrimination in its hiring practices.

Flores has once again landed on his feet after being hired as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For NFL fans, the news was exciting. One of the best defensive minds in the game is now tasked with leading a unit of linebackers led by 2021-2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers.

Flores' recent acquisition was a reason for many in the Steel City to celebrate, including the legendary local eatery known as Primanti Bros.

The restaurant decided to welcome the former Dolphins head coach while simultaneously poking fun at his former franchise by tweeting out the following:

"Brian, we’ll never pay you to lose. But we will pay you never to eat anywhere else. Welcome to town."

Brian, we'll never pay you to lose. But we will pay you never to eat anywhere else. Welcome to town.

The dig was in reference to Flores' allegations that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss in an effort to acquire the top pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

How will the hiring of Brian Flores help or hurt the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

With news of Flores' lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination, one may assume that this will bring negative publicity to the former head coach and any franchise that hires him.

But the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't just any old franchise. The Steelers have become the epitome of stability in the league and in all of sports.

The team has had only three head coaches in their existence, each boasting Hall of Fame credibility (the other two coaches, Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher, are already members).

The Rooney Rule is a mandate from the league that requires NFL teams to interview at least one minority candidate for head coaching positions. It is named after former Steelers owner and chairman of the league's diversity committee Dan Rooney.

The Steelers are also a success on the field as they have more Super Bowls (tied with the New England Patriots with six) than any other franchise...and one less than Tom Brady himself.

With a charismatic leader such as head coach Mike Tomlin, the team is more than prepared to take on any negative feedback in regards to the lawsuit.

The arrival of Flores will improve the linebackers unit for a team that once again led the league in sacks with 55.

He was also a linebackers coach for the Patriots for three seasons before accepting the head coaching position with the Miami Dolphins.

The 2021-2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt, tied the all-time sack record in the last game of the season and now shares the record of 22.5 sacks with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.

