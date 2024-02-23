Pittsburgh Steelers 7-round Mock Draft: Steelers draft another QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers snuck into the playoffs last season but were ousted in the Super Wild Card round by the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh enters the offseason with plenty of questions surrounding its roster, and the NFL Draft is a good chance for the Steelers to address them.

Currently, Pittsburgh has seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, so let's use Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator to map out how the draft might go.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

Round 1, Pick 20: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers go offensive line with their first-round pick for the second straight year.

A year after getting Broderick Jones to be their starting right tackle, Pittsburgh drafts Troy Fautanu out of Washington. Fautanu can play anywhere on the line, whether it's left tackle or on the interior, as he could serve as their right guard and play next to Jones. If that's the case, it would cement the right side of their offensive line for years to come.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

Round 2, Pick 51: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Steelers go QB in Round 2

Pittsburgh drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft but there are some concerns he isn't their franchise quarterback. Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky have had their struggles in the NFL, so the Steelers use their second-round pick on Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix.

Nix could come in and compete for a starting job with Pickett and Rudolph as Pittsburgh needs to address the quarterback room.

Round 3, Pick 84: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Cornerback is a major need for Pittsburgh as the Steelers address it in the third round with Iowa State's T.J. Tampa.

Last season, Tampa recorded 44 tackles, seven pass defenses and two interceptions. The cornerback could come in and compete for a starting job and add much-needed depth to the position.

7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

Round 4, Pick 120: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest

Malik Mustapha had one interception last year

Pittsburgh goes back to the secondary with its fourth-round pick by selecting Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha.

Mustapha recorded 80 tackles, two pass defenses, 0.5 sacks, one interception,= and one forced fumble last season. He can come in and play a minor role on defense, while also being a special teams player.

Round 4, Pick 121: Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin

The Pittsburgh Steelers go back to the offensive line by selecting Wisconsin Badgers center Tanor Bortolini.

Bortolini will be behind Mason Cole but can be the center of the future for Pittsburgh.

Round 6, Pick 197: Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

Pittsburgh addresses its defensive line by selecting defensive tackle Khristian Boyd out of Northern Iowa.

Boyd will have to challenge for a job on the 53-man roster.

Round 7, Pick 238: Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA

With their final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers draft linebacker Darius Muasau who would primarily be a special teams player if he makes the 53-man roster.