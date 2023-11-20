Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Should you start, bench or trade Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris and more

It's been a strange season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who find themselves 6-4 after a Week 11 loss against the Cleveland Browns. While the Steelers' defense has kept games close, the offense has looked suspect at best in every game thus far.

With fantasy football owners doubtless concerned after a day of very few standouts, let's take a look at the options for Pittsburgh's players in fantasy going forward:

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Wide receivers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Diontae Johnson

26 receptions, 335 yards, 1 TD (52.50 points HPPR)

Considering trading for Puka Nacua? Fire up our Trade Analzyer to get a fair deal

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Diontae Johnson

Upon returning from IR, Diontae Johnson looked like a fantasy weapon worth watching, putting in three solid to good performances and improving every game (10.40, 12.50, 18.50 HPPR). In Week 9 he ended an almost two-year touchdown drought that consisted of 119 consecutive receptions and Johnson was trending in the right direction.

Since then, however, the Steelers' offense has faltered in the passing game and Diontae Johnson has recorded totals of 2.20 and 2.60 points in Week 10 and 11, respectively.

At this stage, you cannot start Johnson going forward unless you have zero other options. Trading him will be difficult, as his fantasy value is at a low point and realistically, he is worth holding on to. Keep him on your bench and hope something changes in Pittsburgh.

George Pickens

37 receptions, 604 yards, 3 TDs (98.40 points HPPR)

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: George Pickens

George Pickens has seen two standout fantasy performances in the 2023 season, breaking the 20-point barrier in Week 2 and 5 (20.70 & 23.60 HPPR). The problem is that other than going for 107 yards and 13.20 points in Week 7, Pickens has not seen anywhere near enough volume to be a starter in NFL fantasy.

Recording under 10 points in seven games and 12.60 in total over the last three, Pickens holds almost no trade value and cannot be started. Cutting him would be extreme given his obvious talent and as injuries or an offensive coaching change could alter his trajectory, the best place for George Pickens is your bench.

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Running backs

Najee Harris

499 yards, 3 TDs rushing, 19 receptions, 116 yards receiving (89.00 points HPPR)

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Najee Harris

While Najee Harris is the RB1 in Pittsburgh, a case is being made by fans for Jaylen Warren to take over the role. This is a little extreme as Harris gets a lot of unfavorable looks and defenses seem to know what's coming when he's in the backfield.

Harris has picked up as the season progresses, registering three decent scores in weeks 7, 9 and 10 (14.30, 14.60 & 17.10) but had a very disappointing display against the Cleveland Browns (4.10) on Sunday. While the Cleveland defense is elite, this was expected to be a grueling ground-and-pound game and more was expected of Harris.

There is no reason to overreact here, as better days are ahead against a Cincinnati Bengals team that could be vulnerable without Joe Burrow to lead them. Harris could be traded if you are worried about the emerging Warren, but he is a fairly safe start and you should keep hold of him for favorable matchups.

Players to consider in a trade include:

D'Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears (Khalil Herbert returning from IR makes backfield interesting)

Kyren Williams, LA Rams (returning from IR)

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans (returning from ankle injury)

Jaylen Warren

493 yards, 3 TDs rushing, 34 receptions, 234 yards receiving (107.70 points HPPR)

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren has become a fantasy-relevant piece in a stagnant Pittsburgh offense. The explosive and gritty second-year back gets more passing snaps and less attention from defenses than Najee Harris and is reaping the rewards.

Warren went for an incredible 74-yard touchdown against the Browns in Week 11, which was the lone highlight of the game for the Steelers offense. He finished the game with 129 yards and a TD from 9 carries and 3 receptions for 16 yards at a total of 22 points in HPPR leagues.

While his early season totals were worrying, Warren has emerged as a great flex or maybe RB2 option, depending on your team and league size. Given that he has seen his numbers go up in three consecutive weeks (12.80, 18.00 & 22.00), Warren should be started in fantasy football.

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Quarterbacks

Kenny Pickett

1,722 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 46 rushing yards 1 rushing TD (95.48 points HPPR)

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Kenny Pickett

Given how low Kenny Pickett's numbers have been all season, he should not be anywhere near your fantasy team. As unkind as that may sound, Pickett has not put up a single 300-yard passing game or 3 TD-showing. While there are plenty of theories behind the Steelers' struggling offense, that doesn't change anything in fantasy football.

Pickett has had one fantasy-relevant game this season, recording 18.50 points in his 2 TD display against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. If you have Kenny Pickett on your roster you should cut him, as there are better options available as streamers.

There are no other fantasy-relevant QBs behind Pickett, as even if he gets injured, Mitch Trubisky (or Mason Rudolph) should be avoided.

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Tight ends

Pat Freiermuth

9 receptions, 60 yards, 2 TDs (22.50 points HPPR)

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Pat Freiermuth

While Pat Freiermuth has had a season marred by injuries, he made his return in Week 11. Having played in only five games this season, a return of 2 TDs is not bad at all, especially given the scarcity of them being thrown in Pittsburgh.

The issue for Freiermuth is that he doesn't get the volume to guarantee at least a high floor in fantasy, and being TD-dependant in this offense is a scary prospect. If Pat Freiermuth is not rostered in your league, you should pick him up and stash him on your bench in case better days are ahead. Other than that, he is not worth trading for or starting unless he has a prove-it week.

There are no other fantasy-relevant TEs in Pittsburgh, with Darnell Washington being an under-used 6-foot-5 target (6-foot-6 in some listings) in Freiermuth's absence (4 receptions, 31 yards, 5.10 points).

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Defense

28 sacks, 11 INT, 8 FMBR, 1 safety, 2 TDs, 195 points allowed (91.00 points HPPR)

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Defense

As you read the above stats, the question of how the Steelers are 6-4 after being outgained in every game this season becomes apparent. Pittsburgh's defense has been elite in takeaways, sacks and generally keeping the team in games.

If you have this defense in fantasy you should start them, as they face the Bengals sans-Burrow twice and record enough sacks and takeaways to make their projections. Having recorded 26.00 points and broken 10 points on three other occasions, a defense like this can be the difference between winning and losing.

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Kicker

Chris Boswell

14 PAT, 18 FGs (76.00 points)

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy report: Chris Boswell

Perhaps the most impressive player in Pittsburgh for fantasy football this season is Chris Boswell. While the Steelers' defense keeps it close and their offense struggles to get in the end zone, Boswell has been the chief beneficiary and is almost automatic in kicking (100% PAT & 94.7% FG).

Boswell has made 5 from 20-29 yards, 3 from 30-39, 6 from 40-49 and 4 from 50+ yards. He should be started every week regardless of opposition as the Steelers are not exactly prolific in the red zone.

Khalil Herbert or David Montgomery, whom to start in Week 11? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for the latest projections