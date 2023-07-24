Pittsburgh Steelers training camp 2023: Key dates, Venue, and Ticket pricing

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their 56th annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA. The team will officially kick off their preparations on Wednesday, July 26, as players report to the training camp. Excitement builds as the first open practice for the public is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, starting at 1:55 p.m.

Fans can look forward to the thrill of watching the team in action when the pads go on during the first padded practice, set to take place on Tuesday, August 1. As tradition holds, the eagerly anticipated 'Friday Night Lights' practice will be held on August 4 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

For those looking to catch a glimpse of the team in action, the final practice open to the public will be on Thursday, August 17, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Steelers' training camp:

DATE TIME EVENT Wednesday, July 26 - All Players Report Thursday, July 27 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Friday, July 28 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Saturday, July 29 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Sunday, July 30 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Monday, July 31 - Players Day Off Tuesday, August 1 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Wednesday, August 2 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Thursday, August 3 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Friday, August 4 7:00 p.m. Open Night Practice(Latrobe Memorial Stadium) Saturday, August 5 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Sunday, August 6 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Monday, August 7 - Players Day Off Tuesday, August 8 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Wednesday, August 9 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Thursday, August 10 - Closed Practice Friday, August 11 7:00 p.m. Preseason Game @Tampa Bay Saturday, August 12 - Players Day Off Sunday, August 13 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Monday, August 14 - Players Day Off Tuesday, August 15 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Wednesday, August 16 1:55 p.m. Open Practice Thursday, August 17 10:30 a.m. Open Practice Friday, August 18 - Closed Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers training camp 2023: Pricing details and best deals

Admission to open practices in the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp is absolutely free for the enthusiastic Steelers Nation. If you're eager to witness the team's preparation up close, make sure to secure a mobile ticket to gain entry to the practices.

For the devoted season ticket holders and waitlist members, a special privilege awaits as they will have the first opportunity to snag their tickets via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, June 27, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET, respectively. Don't worry if you're not part of these groups, as there will still be a chance for the general public to get their hands on tickets starting at 12 p.m. ET on the same day.

Beyond the exciting on-field action, fans attending the training camp will have even more reasons to be thrilled. There are prizes and giveaways up for grabs, courtesy of the team, making each visit even more special.

Additionally, the experience promises to be a family-friendly affair with activities suitable for all ages, along with photo opportunities to capture memorable moments. And if you're looking to gear up in true Steelers fashion, the Steelers Pro Shop will be on-site, offering a wide array of merchandise directly from the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule for the 2023 NFL season

In the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers concluded their campaign with a record of 9-8, securing a third-place finish in the competitive AFC North division. As they gear up for the 2023 season, the team faces a schedule that has been ranked as the 25th toughest by ESPN.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 regular season:

Week 1: Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers - September 10 - 1 p.m.

Week 2: Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns - September 18 - 8:15 p.m.

Week 3: Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders - September 24 - 8:20 p.m.

Week 4: Steelers at Houston Texans - October 1 - 1 p.m.

Week 5: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens - October 8 - 1 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Steelers at Los Angeles Rams - October 22 - 4:05 p.m.

Week 8: Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - October 29 - 1 p.m.

Week 9: Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans - November 2 - 8:15 p.m.

Week 10: Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers - November 12 - 1 pm

Week 11: Steelers at Cleveland Browns - November 19 - 1 p.m.

Week 12: Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals - November 26 - 1 p.m.

Week 13: Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals - December 3 - 1 p.m.

Week 14: Steelers vs. New England Patriots - December 7 - 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Steelers at Indianapolis Colts - December 17 - TBD

Week 16: Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals - December 23 - 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Steelers at Seattle Seahawks - December 31 - 4:05 p.m.

Week 18: Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - January 7 - TBD

