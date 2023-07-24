Pittsburgh Steelers training camp 2023: Key dates, Venue, and Ticket pricing

NFL
By Aniket Srivastava
Modified Jul 24, 2023 05:52 GMT
The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their 56th annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA. The team will officially kick off their preparations on Wednesday, July 26, as players report to the training camp. Excitement builds as the first open practice for the public is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, starting at 1:55 p.m.

Fans can look forward to the thrill of watching the team in action when the pads go on during the first padded practice, set to take place on Tuesday, August 1. As tradition holds, the eagerly anticipated 'Friday Night Lights' practice will be held on August 4 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

For those looking to catch a glimpse of the team in action, the final practice open to the public will be on Thursday, August 17, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Steelers' training camp:

DATETIMEEVENT
Wednesday, July 26-All Players Report
Thursday, July 271:55 p.m.Open Practice
Friday, July 281:55 p.m.Open Practice
Saturday, July 291:55 p.m.Open Practice
Sunday, July 301:55 p.m.Open Practice
Monday, July 31-Players Day Off
Tuesday, August 11:55 p.m.Open Practice
Wednesday, August 21:55 p.m.Open Practice
Thursday, August 31:55 p.m.Open Practice
Friday, August 47:00 p.m.Open Night Practice(Latrobe Memorial Stadium)
Saturday, August 51:55 p.m.Open Practice
Sunday, August 61:55 p.m.Open Practice
Monday, August 7-Players Day Off
Tuesday, August 81:55 p.m.Open Practice
Wednesday, August 91:55 p.m.Open Practice
Thursday, August 10- Closed Practice
Friday, August 117:00 p.m.Preseason Game @Tampa Bay
Saturday, August 12-Players Day Off
Sunday, August 131:55 p.m.Open Practice
Monday, August 14-Players Day Off
Tuesday, August 151:55 p.m.Open Practice
Wednesday, August 161:55 p.m.Open Practice
Thursday, August 1710:30 a.m.Open Practice
Friday, August 18- Closed Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers training camp 2023: Pricing details and best deals

Admission to open practices in the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp is absolutely free for the enthusiastic Steelers Nation. If you're eager to witness the team's preparation up close, make sure to secure a mobile ticket to gain entry to the practices.

For the devoted season ticket holders and waitlist members, a special privilege awaits as they will have the first opportunity to snag their tickets via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, June 27, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET, respectively. Don't worry if you're not part of these groups, as there will still be a chance for the general public to get their hands on tickets starting at 12 p.m. ET on the same day.

Beyond the exciting on-field action, fans attending the training camp will have even more reasons to be thrilled. There are prizes and giveaways up for grabs, courtesy of the team, making each visit even more special.

Additionally, the experience promises to be a family-friendly affair with activities suitable for all ages, along with photo opportunities to capture memorable moments. And if you're looking to gear up in true Steelers fashion, the Steelers Pro Shop will be on-site, offering a wide array of merchandise directly from the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule for the 2023 NFL season

In the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers concluded their campaign with a record of 9-8, securing a third-place finish in the competitive AFC North division. As they gear up for the 2023 season, the team faces a schedule that has been ranked as the 25th toughest by ESPN.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 regular season:

  • Week 1: Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers - September 10 - 1 p.m.
  • Week 2: Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns - September 18 - 8:15 p.m.
  • Week 3: Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders - September 24 - 8:20 p.m.
  • Week 4: Steelers at Houston Texans - October 1 - 1 p.m.
  • Week 5: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens - October 8 - 1 p.m.
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: Steelers at Los Angeles Rams - October 22 - 4:05 p.m.
  • Week 8: Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - October 29 - 1 p.m.
  • Week 9: Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans - November 2 - 8:15 p.m.
  • Week 10: Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers - November 12 - 1 pm
  • Week 11: Steelers at Cleveland Browns - November 19 - 1 p.m.
  • Week 12: Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals - November 26 - 1 p.m.
  • Week 13: Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals - December 3 - 1 p.m.
  • Week 14: Steelers vs. New England Patriots - December 7 - 8:15 p.m.
  • Week 15: Steelers at Indianapolis Colts - December 17 - TBD
  • Week 16: Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals - December 23 - 4:25 p.m.
  • Week 17: Steelers at Seattle Seahawks - December 31 - 4:05 p.m.
  • Week 18: Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - January 7 - TBD
