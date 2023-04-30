Pittsburgh Steelers Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams known for having successful drafts, and looks to bolster their roster every last weekend of April during the draft.

Like any other tradition, the Steelers had another successful draft, this one under first-year GM Omar Khan.

The Steelers had a total of seven draft picks, with multiple second and seventh-round picks. They then added seven undrafted free agents shortly after the draft ended.

Every year some undrafted free agents make the roster and make an impact. Just because a player doesn't get drafted doesn't mean they can't go on to have a successful career.

Pittsburgh Steelers Undrafted Free Agents Signings

Here is a complete list of every undrafted free agent signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2023 NFL Draft:

* Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota

* Jordan Byrd, RB, San Diego State

* Monte Pottebaum, FB, Iowa

* Shaq Davis, WR, South Carolina

* David Perales, EDGE, Fresno State

* James Nyamwaya, DL, Merrimack

* B.T. Potter, K, Clemson

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Joey Porter Jr during Minnesota v Penn State

Here is the complete list of players selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft:

* Round 1, Pick 14 - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

* Round 2, Pick 32 - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

* Round 2, Pick 49 - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

* Round 3, Pick 93 - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

*Round 4, Pick 132 - Nick Herbig, OLB, Wisconsin

*Round 7, Pick 241 - Cory Trice Jr., Purdue

*Round 7, Pick 251 - Spencer Anderson, OG, Maryland

The Steelers traded up in the first-round to improve their offensive line by drafting Broderick Jones They fielded offers for their second-round pick that they got from the Chicago Bears but drafted the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Jr.

They then got a steal in Darnell Washington in the third-round. They landed CB Cory Trice in the seventh-round who could be one of the best valued picks in the entire draft.

Do you think the Steelers will have a better record during the 2023-2024 season?

