Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers NFL odds, picks, TV channel, and live stream - August 27 | NFL preseason 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers matchup will be both teams' last outing of the 2021 NFL preseason. The Steelers are currently undefeated this preseason and will looking to maintain that pristine record as they face a Carolina Panthers team hungry for momentum.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers | NFL Preseason Week 3
How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more
Start time: 7.30 PM ET, August 27
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
TV Channel: NFL Network, CBS (Pittsburgh), CBS/ABC/NBC affiliates (Carolina)
Live stream options: NFL Game Pass
Steelers vs Panthers | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and prediction
Spread: - 4 Panthers
Money line: Panthers -195, Steelers +165
Total: 35.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
The Panthers are favorites to win, despite the Steelers being undefeated in the preseason. Carolina is expected to play most of its starters, including new QB Sam Darnold, which may have influenced the betting line for Friday night's clash.
Steelers vs Panthers series history
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers have faced each other seven times in the NFL since 1995, which is when the Panthers became an expansion franchise. The Steelers lead the series 6-1-0.
Here are the last five meetings between the two teams in the regular season.
- Steelers 52-21 Panthers | 2018
- Steelers 37-19 Panthers | 2014
- Steelers 27-3 Panthers | 2010
- Steelers 37-3 Panthers | 2006
- Steelers 30-14 Panthers | 2002
The Steelers have beaten the Panthers in all five of their last meetings. In 2018, Pittsburgh thrashed the Panthers 52-21 with Big Ben Roethlisberger throwing for five touchdowns in the rout.
The Carolina Panthers will be keen to end their long losing streak on Friday night in front of their home fans.
Steelers 2021 preseason schedule
Week 1 | vs. Dallas Cowboys (W 16-3) | August 5
Week 2 | @ Philadelphia Eagles (W - 24-16) | August 12
Week 3 | vs. Detroit Lions | (W 26-20) August 21
Week 4 | @ Carolina Panthers | August 27
Panthers 2021 preseason schedule
Week 1 | @ Indianapolis Colts (L 21-18) | August 15
Week 2 | vs. Baltimore Ravens (L 20 - 3) | August 21
Week 3 | vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | August 27