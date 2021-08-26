Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers prediction & preview - August 27 | NFL preseason 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Charlotte, North Carolina, this Friday night to face the Carolina Panthers in the final week of the NFL preseason.

Pittsburgh is undefeated this preseason, having beaten the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions so far. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers are yet to win a preseason game with head coach Matt Rhule barely playing any of his starters.

Both teams will be looking for an impressive final hit-out before the 2021 regular season kicks off in less than two weeks.

Game details

Fixture - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers | 2021 NFL preseason

Date & Time - Friday, Aug 27, 7:30 PM ET

Venue - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, CAR

Pittsburgh Steelers preview

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not revealed whether he will play any of his starters on Friday night. The longtime Steelers mentor will be happy with how his team has played this preseason, especially with how Ben Roethlisberger looked last weekend.

Big Ben looked sharp, going 8/10 for 137 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions. Tomlin, though, has named former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins as the starter to face the Panthers.

Key player - Dwayne Haskins

Former first-round NFL draft pick Dwayne Haskins has been given an excellent opportunity to seize the backup QB role in Pittsburgh.

This will be his first start since playing for Washington in Week 16 against the Panthers last year.

Haskins impressed against the Eagles in Week 2 of preseason, passing for 161 yards and a touchdown. This is his chance to show Tomlin that he deserves to back up Big Ben in 2021.

Prepping for the Panthers — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 25, 2021

Carolina Panthers preview

Baltimore Ravens v Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule will finally unleash his starters for at least part of Friday night’s game against the Steelers.

Home fans will get to see new quarterback Sam Darnold under center again. He played just one series against the Baltimore Ravens but should see more game time tomorrow night. It's unlikely we'll see star Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who the team is treating with kid gloves this preseason.

Key player - Sam Darnold

After playing just one series vs. the Ravens, Panthers fans will hope to see more game time for Sam Darnold. The young QB went just 1/2 passing for 16 yards and no touchdowns.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule may let Darnold play an entire quarter in front of the home fans to see how he's progressing with the new offense.

Sam Darnold speaks to the media on Wednesday https://t.co/f2jeJGSDqi — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 25, 2021

Steelers vs Panthers prediction

The Steelers have not been defeated this preseason and their run will continue in Carolina. Look for Dwayne Haskins to continue his impressive form under center, quickly racking up early points.

Pittsburgh win 27-20 to end the 2021 NFL preseason undefeated.

Where to Watch Steelers at Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers preseason game will be shown in Pittsburgh and Charlotte on local CBS channels. International audiences can watch the game live via NFL Game Pass.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha