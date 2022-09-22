Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 22, 2022 | NFL 2022 Regular Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will open up Week 3 with Thursday Night Football. The division rivals are currently tied for first in the AFC North and this game is sure to be high intensity. The Browns are coming off a devastating loss in Week 2 to the New York Jets. A crazy outcome that couldn't be replicated in a thousand games.

"From down 30-17 with under 2 minutes left to to up 31-30." - @MySportsUpdate

The Browns deserve an edge in this one. Their loss against the Jets shouldn't weigh too heavily on bettors. It was a freak incident and came down more to luck than anything else. There are a million different ways that game could have ended, and that was one of the only ways the Jets could have won.

The Steelers are coming off a disappointing but less shocking loss to the New England Patriots. They played some old-school, smash-mouth football. It was a defensive game and the Steelers lost 17-14.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns match details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Time & Date: Thursday, September 22, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

"Regresa Brownie el Elfo" - @locos_nfl

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns betting odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Steelers +3.5 (-105) +170 Over 38.5 (-105) Browns -3.5 (-115) -210 Under 38.5 (-115)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns best picks

The Patriots ran all over the Steelers, and their running backs are not even close to the caliber of Cleveland's. Nick Chubb has been on a tear this season, and there is no reason to think he will slow down under the lights of primetime Thursday Night Football.

Nick Chubb Over 84.5 Yards

Nick Chubb has 228 rushing yards on the season and is averaging 5.8 yards a carry.

Both of the Browns' games went for over fifty points, and the Steelers' first game had a total of 43. While the Steelers have a strong defense, 39 points is so few this game should be an easy over.

Over 38.5 Points (-105)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns prediction

The Steelers swept the Browns last year, but these two teams look very different from the previous season. Both have different quarterbacks and very different styles of play.

Nick Chubb has been unreal this season; he is just twelve yards behind Saquon Barkley for the league lead. Conversely, Najee Harris is having a sophomore slump, entering play with only 72 yards.

Cleveland's running game will be the difference in this one. Bettors should buy the points and take the Browns.

Cleveland -3.0 (-125)

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win tonight? Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers 0 votes so far