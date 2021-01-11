Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns odds, picks, and spread | NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Tonight, the Pittsburgh Steelers do battle with the Cleveland Browns in the final game of what's been a great NFL Wild Card weekend.

The Steelers (12-4) finished top of the AFC North. Early season form wasn't an issue for Mike Tomlin's team, but in many respects, his Pittsburgh team struggled over the finishing line, especially considering the 9-0 start to the campaign: an inefficient running game and injuries to the key talent on defense were to blame for the slump in form.

The Browns (11-5) finished 3rd in the AFC North and just snuck into the playoffs this year, following that dramatic 24-22 victory against the Steelers last Sunday. In Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Cleveland has one of the (if not the) best running back duos in the NFL. Chubb managed to go for 108-yards and a TD during last Sunday's contest, and the Browns will need more of the same to stand a chance against what will be a rested, Pittsburgh first team.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Betting Odds

Steelers: 2/5

Browns: 2/1

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Picks

Browns Nick Chubb will rush for a touchdown.

Browns Jarvis Landry will score a touchdown.

Browns Baker Mayfield will throw x2 touchdown passes.

Steelers TJ Watt will sack Baker Mayfield.

Ben Rothelsperger will throw x2 touchdown passes.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Keynotes

This will be the Browns' first game in the playoffs since the 33-36 defeat to the Steelers in 2012.

TJ Watt has sacked the Browns QB in 6 of the last 7 meetings between the 2 teams.

Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Cleveland has played Pittsburgh 138 times (including twice in the postseason). The Browns have won 60 times to the Steelers' 70. There has been 1 draw.

The teams are 1-1 this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Key Injuries

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garret is questionable for Sunday's game vs Steelers

Steelers:

K Chris Boswell, Doubtful (groin)

Browns

T Jack Conklin, Doubtful (illness)

DE Myles Garrett, Questionable (shoulder)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Money Line and Spread

The Browns may have come out on top last week, but the Steelers rested many key players and somehow still came close to taking it to overtime. In fact, if QB Mason Rudolph had connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster for the 2pt conversion at the end, the Browns wouldn't even be gearing up this evening.

The Steelers first-team annihilated the Browns (38-7) back in week-6. It could be a lot closer tomorrow: this is a much-improved Browns, but it's hard to bet against the Steelers. TJ Watt and co. have been a level above on defense all year, and Big Ben has a lot of options on the flanks -- Steelers 33-22 Browns.

Money Line: Pittsburgh -265, Cleveland +225

Against the Spread: Pittsburgh: -6; Browns +6