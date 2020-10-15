Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

AFC North rivals clash on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns face each other at Heinz Field for the 135th game between the two teams. This is a pivotal game, as the winner gets the chance to take the lead in the division.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of only four unbeaten teams in the league right now following their 38-29 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last week. The Cleveland Browns have also been playing some outstanding football, currently boasting a 4-1 record coming off a 32-23 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Head to Head

Sunday's encounter will mark the 135th meeting between these two historic rivals. The Steelers lead the all-time series 76-59-1.

Since Ben Roethlisberger took over starting quarterback duties in 2004, the Steelers are 15-0 at home versus the Browns.

Pittsburgh Steelers form guide in the league : W W W W

Cleveland Browns form guide in the league : L W W W W

'I am just glad we are winning football games. You know me, it's not about stats, it's not about numbers, it's about winning football games. I am just glad we are winning football games.' - @_BigBen7



More: https://t.co/wD2Nfc6SlJ pic.twitter.com/32F8vL1maY — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 14, 2020

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice session. Fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and tight end Eric Ebron (hand) were also not seen at practice.

Out for Pittsburgh Steelers: None

Doubtful for Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Diontae Johnson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, TE Eric Ebron

Three of the Browns' key offensive weapons -- QB Baker Mayfield (chest), RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) and WR Jarvis Landry (hip/ribs) were limited participants in Wednesday's practice, although none of them are expected to miss the game on Sunday.

Out for Cleveland Browns: None

Doubtful for Cleveland Browns: QB Baker Mayfield, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Jarvis Landry

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Projected Starters

Pittsburgh Steelers:

QB: Ben Roethlisberger

RB: James Conner, Benny Snell

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster(D), Diontae Johnson(D), Chase Claypool

TE: Eric Ebron(D)

Cleveland Browns:

QB: Baker Mayfield(D)

RB: Kareem Hunt(D), D'Ernest Johnson

WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry(D)

TE: Austin Hooper

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Prediction

This is going to be a high octane matchup considering the talent on offense and the fact that both defenses have given up a fair amount of points this season.

The Browns' defense has given up 30-plus points in three of its five games so far, while the Steelers' defense has conceded 20-plus points in its last three games.

The Steelers will have the upper hand in this clash, though, as the game is being played at Heinz Field and the Steelers defense can still come up with the big plays when required.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers to Win