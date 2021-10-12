NFL Rumors: 3 players Raiders should trade away before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

With Jon Gruden out the door, the Raiders may quickly fall into disarray and become sellers as the NFL trade deadline approaches. That said, they should begin to flag some of their players as trade options. Here are three options for the Raiders to flag as trade options as their season goes off the rails.

NFL Rumors: 3 players the Raiders should trade before the 2021 NFL deadine

#1 - Cory Littleton, LB

Cory Littleton just had his contract reworked with the Raiders' near ascendance in mind. Without Jon Gruden, the Raiders' ascendance isn't happening anytime soon. Since leaving the Rams in 2019, Littleton hasn't had a good career in the silver and black.

In 2020, Littleton earned a 47.1 PFF grade. In 2021, Littleton is sitting at a 52.2 PFF grade. Compared to his last year with the Rams, when Littleton had a 79.0 PFF grade, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, the Raiders haven't gotten nearly what they paid for.

However, other teams will look at Littleton as a player who just needs a specific fit. Teams may be willing to trade a sizable chunk of draft capital if they feel they are only a linebacker away from making strides towards the Super Bowl.

#2 - KJ Wright, LB

KJ Wright has been playing well in 2021 but is playing on borrowed time at 32 years old. This season, Wright has earned a 65.5 PFF grade through five games.

Assuming he continues to play well, the Raiders could trade Wright to a team that has a need at linebacker. Considering Wright likely won't be around to see the Raiders regroup and rebuild, it makes sense for the team to get as much done as they can.

Wright didn't get a job until late in free agency, but now that football is being played and he's been showcased as a player who can still play well, teams may be more willing to take a risk with him.

Teams looking for Wright could be win-now teams with a lackluster defense. Could a reunion between Wright and Richard Sherman be in the cards with the Buccaneers?

#3 - Kenyan Drake, RB

Kenyan Drake simply hasn't performed up to snuff. With the Raiders, Drake is averaging 2.4 yards per carry. Compared to last season, when he had 4.0 yards per carry and nearly 1,000 yards, Drake's performance this year is projected to be nearly half the production.

Despite Drake's production being less than expected with the Raiders, another team may be able to get more from him. At 27 years old, Drake could be a solution for a team for several seasons if it all works out. Drake would also fit in with a team now facing a littany of injury issues at running back.

