Post-Week 1 Free Agency NFL Power Rankings: Ravens, Chiefs surge, Cowboys dip, Commanders rebuild

After the first week of free agency, AFC contenders like the Ravens and the Chiefs have gotten better, whereas NFC contenders like the Cowboys have faded away a bit. Here, we take a look at where each team stands overall after the first week of free agency.

#32 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos bring up the rear of our power rankings. They have lost Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy on offense and have not brought in any veteran replacements. Nor do they look likely to get one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft and simultaneously strengthen around him.

#31 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have the third pick of this year's draft and are likely to miss out on both Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. In terms of offensive strengthening, they have added K.J. Osborn, and fans are underwhelmed, to say the least.

#30 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were the worst team in the league last year and have given up their first overall pick to the Chicago Bears. The addition of Diontae Johnson and Dave Canales as their new head coach ensures they are not at the bottom of our power rankings.

#29 - Las Vegas Raiders

Christian Wilkins should provide a good support act to the irrepressible Maxx Crosby. But their issue remains with the offense. New quarterback recruit Gardner Minshew is a fan favorite but it remains to be seen if he can take them to greater heights.

#28 - New York Giants

The New York Giants have a problem at the quarterback position with Daniel Jones not justifying the contract he is currently on. The loss of Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles has the chance to further slow down their offense. Some key additions give hope, with the likes of Devin Singletary and Brian Burns having the potential to come good.

#27 - New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr will hope to have a better season than he did last time. But the perennially cash-strapped franchise will have to give him tools through the draft as their current focus has been limited to becoming salary cap compliant.

#26 - Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray will hope to have a full season under his cap and the good news is that things can only be better than last year. However, losing the likes of Hollywood Brown can mean a choppier offense.

#25 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings lost Kirk Cousins in free agency and are in no position, at the moment, to get a top quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. The good news is whoever comes will likely have an elite receiver in Justin Jefferson.

#24 - Chicago Bears

The Bears have moved on from Justin Fields and will pick their new franchise quarterback at the top of this year's draft. They have another pick to build around whomever they pick and are in a strong position because of that.

#23 - Washington Commanders

The Commanders got Dan Quinn as their new coach and will have the luxury of picking second in this year's draft. A new era begins in the capital.

#22 - Tennessee Titans

Will Levis will begin this season as the franchise quarterback and will have the likes of Calvin Ridley to add to his offensive options. The loss of Derrick Henry will be tough to swallow, though.

#21 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks begin their first season after the Pete Carroll era with a focus on defense. They re-signed Leonard Williams and have strengthened at linebacker and safety positions.

#20 - Indianapolis Colts

The Colts narrowly missed out on the playoffs last year but will hope to have Anthony Richardson available for the full season. The draft will determine their success this season.

#19 - Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert begins a new era under Jim Harbaugh and they have focused on retaining defensive talent like Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Replacing Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler through the draft will determine how their season goes.

#18 - New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is expected to be back for a full season. The addition to Tyron Smith at tackle addresses one weakness but they need other offensive options as well.

#17 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars retained Josh Allen and the combination of Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence will look to improve this year. The loss of Calvin Ridley might be hard to fill.

#16 - Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford came back to form towards the end of last season and in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, he has elite weapons. But Aaron Donald's retirement immediately put a question mark on defense.

#15 - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons' recruitment of Kirk Cousins changes the picture around the franchise. Bijan Robinson's exciting talent behind him and a weak NFC South means they can enter this season with high expectations.

#14 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a blistering offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They have also strengthened on defense by bringing in Jordan Poyer. More consistency is needed in big moments to win this season.

#13 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have been relatively quiet in free agency and the loss of Tyron Smith and Tony Pollard does not bode well. They are sliding backwards and Dak Prescott will have his work cut out.

#12 - Cleveland Browns

The Browns surprised many observers by making the playoffs last season with Joe Flacco. They have recruited Jerry Jeudy to add to the offense for Deshaun Watson and have a mean defense. It could be another good season for them but much depends on how the offense performs.

#11 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

They got back Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield, but they lost Dave Canales. If they can overcome that hump, they are still a strong team.

#10 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the quarterback room. Patrick Queen adds to an imposing defense. Arthur Smith will helm the new offense but this team's strength lies with the indomitable head coach Mike Tomlin.

#9 - Houston Texans

The Texans have strengthened on defense by adding the likes of Danielle Hunter. C.J. Stroud is still on his rookie contract and they can be a hard-to-beat team this season.

#8 - Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs adds to the backfield threat and Jordan Love comes in to play his second full season. Xavier McKinney has also been added to the defense and this looks like a well-balanced unit.

#7 - Philadelphia Eagles

The loss of Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox might have slowed them down but Howie Roseman has worked wonders to add Saquon Barkley on offense and get the likes of C.J. Gardner-Johnson returning on defense. Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator might be the biggest win.

#6 - Buffalo Bills

As long as they have Josh Allen, they will do well. That's the only reason they are so high on the power rankings but much will depend on how well they do in the draft.

#5 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are this high also because of their quarterback. They had a winning season despite missing Joe Burrow for much of it. Having him back will be the biggest positive for them.

#4 - San Francisco 49ers

The defeated Super Bowl champions have one of the strongest rosters. If the doubts surrounding Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel quieted down, they would be right at the top of our power rankings.

#3 - Detroit Lions

The Lions have worked methodically and first improved their defense by adding key pieces and now have added Kevin Zeitler to their offensive line. They will begin the season in a strong position.

#2 - Baltimore Ravens

The defeated AFC finalists added Derrick Henry to Lamar Jackson's offense and kept most of their key players. They will be fiercer this season.

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

As long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are there, Kansas City will be the team to beat. Their only probable weakness was the wide receiver position and they have added Hollywood Brown to address that.