Predicting the 3 biggest upsets from Week 11 of 2021 NFL season

The NFL season has already given us plenty of surprises and we cannot wait to see what Week 11 has in store for us. Because if there is one thing we can promise, there will be upsets and surprises. That is what makes the sport exciting.

The Week 11 matchups are not going to be played on paper but on the field. Thus, irrespective of whether one team is favored to win against the other team, it is how the players play on the day that matters. We look at some of the games in Week 11 and where we think there could be an upset.

NFL underdogs who could shock everyone in Week 11

#1 - Minnesota Vikings over Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings and are touted as favorites to win. And why not? The Packers are top of the division with a 8-2 record, whereas the Vikings are languishing with a 4-5 losing record.

But the point to note is that in their last game against the Seahawks, Aaron Rodgers did not throw for a single touchdown and it was pretty much the defense that won them the game. In addition to that, he did not practice for much of the week.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Matt LaFleur says Aaron Rodgers will play. He was limited in today's practice. On not having the QB this week until today: "It was a normal week in regards to our whole process, minus the fact that he missed out on a lot of reps." Matt LaFleur says Aaron Rodgers will play. He was limited in today's practice. On not having the QB this week until today: "It was a normal week in regards to our whole process, minus the fact that he missed out on a lot of reps."

On defense, the Packers have won 8 when they intercepted opposing quarterbacks and lost 2 when they have not. Kirk Cousins has the best touchdown interception ratio in the league. This could fairly well prove to be the catalyst for this upset in Week 11.

#2 - Washington Football Team over Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are favorites against the Washington Football Team in Week 11. The Panthers come into this game on the back of a victory and with Cam Newton back in the house, everything looks rosy. All the stats point to a victory for the Panthers.

- Ron Rivera returns to Carolina for the first time since being fired.

- Cam Newton returns to Carolina for the first time since being cut.



You couldn't script this stuff any better. Now official: #Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will start Sunday vs. Washington.- Ron Rivera returns to Carolina for the first time since being fired.- Cam Newton returns to Carolina for the first time since being cut.You couldn't script this stuff any better. Now official: #Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will start Sunday vs. Washington. - Ron Rivera returns to Carolina for the first time since being fired.- Cam Newton returns to Carolina for the first time since being cut.You couldn't script this stuff any better.

But Cam Newton will be going up against Ron Rivera and no one knows him better than his old coach. Expect him to develop a plan to stop the Panthers from playing and securing an upset victory for Washington in Week 11.

#3 - New York Jets over Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins come into this came having won their past two games, the last against the much fancied Ravens. The New York Jets, meanwhile, will approach Week 11 with trepidation after a royal pasting at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in their last match.

While the Jets have struggled against the run, they are facing the worst rushing team in the league when it comes to the Dolphins. With that point negated, it comes down to the respective quarterbacks. Tua Tagovailoa is still recovering from a broken finger, while Joe Flacco will be looking to use his nous and experience to beat the oft-blitzing Dolphins defense. An upset could be very much on the cards.

Edited by Shivayan Roy