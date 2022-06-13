Predicting 3 NFL rookie QBs who could be busts in 2022 season

No position is more important than the quarterback position and it is one where NFL rookies struggle the most to adjust to the pro level. As the playbook radically changes from college to pro football, it is perhaps the position where the step-up is the greatest for an NFL rookie. In the 2022 NFL Draft, nine quarterbacks were chosen, in what was considered a historically weak class for the position.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX There have now been 50 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Only 1 of those players has been a QB.



Only 1 of those players has been a QB. There have now been 50 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.Only 1 of those players has been a QB. https://t.co/zTYqubLI24

Few, if any, are expected to be starters for their teams. However, the fast-paced sport of football usually demands just this from rookie quarterbacks. Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson were selected in the fourth and third rounds respectively, and took over the starting jobs from veterans and led their teams to the playoffs.

However, these are exceptions rather than the norm, and the three NFL rookie quarterbacks below are most likely to see action this year and struggle because of the situation they are in.

NFL rookie QBs who may wilt under the spotlight in 2022

#1 - Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons (3rd Round, #74, Cincinnati)

Desmond Ridder is part of the quarterback room with the Atlanta Falcons that, to put it mildly, has a lot to prove. Marcus Mariota has spent the last couple of seasons as a backup, first to Ryan Tannehill with the Tennessee Titans and then to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. Questions surrounding his potential as a starter mean that Ridder could see some action in 2022.

However, given that the Atlanta Falcons ranked fourth from the bottom in offensive yards per game with Matt Ryan last year, it would be a horrible situation for an NFL rookie to come in. Unfortunately, this could wreck his performance and confidence perpetually, especially given that his accuracy is widely considered subpar.

#2 - Matt Corral, Carolina Panthers (3rd Round, #94, Ole Miss)

Matt Corral enters the league in a similar situation to Desmond Ridder. Sam Darnold was the starter last year before being benched for Cam Newton, who seemed to be equally hopeless. It points to a wider malaise in generating offensive output under Matt Rhule, and any NFL rookie would struggle when thrown into the particular situation.

The Carolina Panthers ranked third from the bottom in the 2021 NFL season and with a changing offensive line, someone like Corral would most likely struggle. His smaller frame and lack of pocket confidence could portend a tough season for him.

#3 - Skylar Thompson, Miami Dolphins (7th Round, #247, Kansas State)

Normally, a quarterback selected in the 7th round is just a placeholder. However, given Tua Tagovailoa's record behind what has been, at times, a porous O-line, the rookie could see some action. If so, little evidence suggests that he would fit into the scheme of new head coach Mike McDaniel.

Seth D. Lubin 🐬 @LubinLawFirm That pass from Skylar Thompson threading the needle to Trent Sherfield twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/… Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins Minicamp



Final week of OTAs starts today! MinicampFinal week of OTAs starts today! ☑️ MinicampFinal week of OTAs starts today! https://t.co/mORihcdZNw That pass from Skylar Thompson threading the needle to Trent Sherfield 👀👀That pass from Skylar Thompson threading the needle to Trent Sherfield 👀👀 twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/…

Thompson is noted to be efficient in escaping the pocket, something not encouraged by McDaniel. If he is thrust into the limelight, it could lead to a bad experience for everyone involved in the situation.

