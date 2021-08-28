Predicting 5 biggest blowouts in 2021 NFL Season

On the NFL schedule, blowouts are like landmines. Many don't like to watch them, but once they get involved with one, it's hard to step away.

For those hoping to avoid the worst blowouts on the schedule, refer this list and avoid those games at all cost. That is, unless your team is the one giving the beatdown.

On that note, here's a look at five such NFL games in 2021:

#1 Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans, December 12th, 1:00 PM ET

The Houston Texans may be the weakest team in the NFL right now. By December, the Houston Texans could be the weakest team in the NFL.

The Seahawks' offense will come to town and likely explode for a massive win. Tyrod Taylor could be sitting by this point and Davis Mills could be getting one of his first starts. This game could be over by half-time, and the second half could basically be a countdown.

#2 Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, November 14th, 1:00 PM ET

The Jared Goff experiment could be teetering on the brink of disaster, and the Steelers could be there to throw the knockout punch.

Goff could struggle to move the ball against one of the best defenses in the NFL, and the Steelers offense might be firing on all cylinders. Najee Harris could see a lot of work in the third quarter, and the game may be over by backups.

Still laughing at the Packers beat writers who thought Tim Boyle would compete with Jared Goff for the starting job. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) August 21, 2021

#3 New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, November 22nd, 8:15 PM ET

Tom Brady usually plays his best towards the end of the year. Conversely, teams like the Giants could be sleepwalking and waiting for the NFL Draft by then.

Daniel Jones could be desperately pulling on any lever he can think of to show the Giants any reason to keep him on the field. This game could likely produce a blowout of epic proportions.

#4 New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs, November 1st, 8:15 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs

The New York Giants could have it rough in 2021. They have to play both of the teams that were in the Super Bowl last year, and they have to do that later in the year. The Giants' goal will be to simply not embarrass themselves in front of the NFL.

However, Patrick Mahomes could be making short work of the secondary and scoring big points. Meanwhile, with Daniel Jones unable to keep pace, Saquon Barkley could become a non-factor, and the situation might set up Jones for what could be the worst game of his NFL career.

#5 Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks, October 31, 4:05 PM ET

Halloween could be spooky for the Jaguars, as the 12s could rain down chants and cheers that might effectively stop the Jaguars' offense in their tracks.

Russell Wilson could have no problem dropping touchdowns through the air and the result could be a blowout of massive proportions. Put simply, get ready to go trick or treating yourself instead of watching this NFL game.

