Predicting all the NFL awards for the 2019/20 season

Florian Hallach FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 04 Sep 2019, 22:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Like I do every year, I predicted every single award the NFL hands out at the end of the season. This includes the Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year. I always put up my top three names and added a couple of honorable mentions if I thought it was necessary.

A lot of these have to do with their team's success of course, but especially with the rookies and defensive players, the voters care a lot about looking at the individual numbers these guys put together and how many highlight plays they made throughout the year. For me, I'd like to think that a player's entire body of work is considered, instead of just looking at a player's stats and the team's record, so some of these might not coincide with the favorites for those awards.

Check back later for my playoff predictions, for which I picked all 256 games and determined the seeding due to the different tie-breaker to come up with my six teams for either conference. Then I went round-and-round and came up with the eventual Super Bowl matchup and who will take home the Lombardi trophy.

MVP:

1. Carson Wentz

2. Patrick Mahomes

3. Aaron Rodgers

Just outside: Matt Ryan

I expect the Eagles to be one of the best teams in the league because they might have the most loaded roster out there and a special guy under center, who I think will re-emerge as one of the elite quarterbacks in football. Carson Wentz was poised to win the MVP trophy back in 2017, but tore his ACL late in the year and lost some of the admiration when Nick Foles led the team on a Super Bowl run. Last season he didn’t quite return to form before sitting out the last few weeks due to an injured back, that apparently had been bothering him for a while. Now back fully healthy, all wrapped up under contract and with his best group of weapons around him, I think Wentz will slightly edge out two other signal-callers for the MVP trophy.

Advertisement

After a historic MVP season in his first year as a starter, everybody is waiting to see what Mahomes is going to do for an encore. While the AFC West should be a lot tougher overall, I think the Chiefs are still the cream of the crop, especially with the Chargers missing two of their best players for an extended period expectedly. With the North and South looking pretty competitive and not having a clear favorite at this point, Kansas City will have a good chance of earning a first-round bye in the playoffs. Not only should the team be very successful once again, with the additional weapons, but this offense could also be even more explosive and lead to big numbers for Mahomes.

And thirdly, I have one of the veteran QBs, who people act like he won’t still be one of the league’s best. Aaron Rodgers has not been in the MVP conversation these last two years and the Packers haven’t made the playoffs during that span. However, he hasn’t been healthy since 2016 and I think this could be Rodgers’ best team since his only Super Bowl appearance in 2010/11. New head coach Matt LaFleur will take some pressure off the quarterback with that zone-rushing attack, more creative play-design overall and easy completions. I expect Rodgers to shut up the critics and remind everybody that he is still one of the league’s best.

Reunited with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, a hopefully healthy Devonta Freeman, one of the premier receiver trios in the league and a rising tight-end in Austin Hooper I expect Ryan to put up MVP-type numbers this year. While his O-line has looked pretty bad through the preseason, with all the investments they have made, the QB should have some better protection than he did in 2018. Without a first-round bye, it’s tough for me to put him in the top three, however.

1 / 7 NEXT