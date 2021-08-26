Predicting Josh Allen's rank on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021 list

The NFL's top-100 players list countdown is down to the final ten players, and Josh Allen has yet to hear his name.

Allen had a phenomenal year in 2020, where he threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. This offseason, he signed a massive extension to commit his long-term future to the Bills as they look to build a dynasty with Allen under center.

Josh Allen’s contract is worth $258 million in total value (2nd-highest in NFL history behind Patrick Mahomes, $450M) pic.twitter.com/OtLMV4g7ee — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 6, 2021

The Buffalo Bills fan base is wondering where their franchise quarterback will land on the top 100 list. Let's assess.

Where will Josh Allen land on the NFL top-100 players list?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen celebrates after a big win in last year's playoff game.

Josh Allen made his first appearance on the top-100 players list last season at 87th. This year, the Buffalo Bills quarterback will take a massive leap in the rankings, but where will he land?

Josh Allen TD in 2020: 46 #Bills punts in 2020: 41



Only six players since 1939 had more TDs then their team had punts in a season. pic.twitter.com/n1VJFae8iI — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 23, 2021

The NFL's top 10 features some of the greatest players in the league. Allen will be competing against Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, Aaron Rodgers and possibly Tom Brady for a spot in the top five.

Allen is coming off an exceptional season, but it's hard to see him being ranked ahead of Mahomes, Rodgers and Donald. The best he can hope for is number four, just ahead of Tom Brady or another player. Allen could easily be ranked lower than fourth, but it's hard to fathom him pushing above that mark.

Irrespective of where he ends up in the top 10, Allen is jumping at least 77 spots in rankings and it's well deserved. He has gone from playing quarterback at Wyoming to being drafted by the Bills to being one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

He also led the Buffalo Bills to one of the best seasons in franchise history and helped them dethrone the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Josh Allen will surely be in the top ten for years to come if he manages to stay healthy.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar