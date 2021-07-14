NFL MVP 2021: Predicting one potential candidate from each team

The NFL MVP award is the most prestigious regular-season honor. Last year Aaron Rodgers won it after a remarkable 2020 season. With the 2021 season fast approaching, here are potential NFL MVP candidates from each of the 32 NFL teams.

Potential NFL MVP candidates from all 32 teams

Arizona Cardinals - DeAndre Hopkins, WR

Kyler Murray would be another good choice, but ultimately, DeAndre Hopkins was the Cardinals' potential NFL MVP candidate. Hopkins is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

In his first year in Arizona, he caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards. After a season of building chemistry with Kyler Murray, it's reasonable to think those numbers have the potential to increase.

Atlanta Falcons - Matt Ryan, QB

The Falcons don't have a ton of obvious NFL MVP candidates, but if anyone on the roster could pull it off, it would be former NFL MVP Matt Ryan. The problem is, Ryan regressed a bit last year and now he'll be without Julio Jones. Fortunately, Ryan, even after regressing a bit, has still shown himself to be an above-average quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson, QB

Lamar Jackson is another former NFL MVP and he remains the Ravens' top candidate to win the award in 2021. He's the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen, QB

Josh Allen being the Bills' potential NFL MVP candidate is a no-brainer. He is a top-five NFL quarterback and makes highlight-reel throws every time he steps on the field.

Carolina Panthers - Christian McCaffrey, RB

Any player who can run for over 1,000 yards while also having over 1,000 yards receiving should be considered a potential NFL MVP candidate. Simply put, Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the football field.

Chicago Bears - Khalil Mack, EDGE

Yes, NFL MVPs are usually on the offensive side of the ball, but the Bears don't have a ton of talent on that side. But on defense, the Bears have a talented edge rusher in Khalil Mack. He can quickly rack up a ton of sacks. He would make a formidable NFL MVP candidate.

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow, QB

Joe Burrow couldn't play an entire rookie season due to injury, but he was impressive when he was out on the field. He's not only back healthy but now also has his old college teammate Ja'Marr Chase to throw the ball to. As long as the Bengals' offensive line keeps Burrow upright, he should put up big numbers this season.

Cleveland Browns - Baker Mayfield, QB

The Browns roster is loaded with talent, but they don't have a clear NFL MVP candidate. Baker Mayfield is a top ten quarterback, but up to this point, he hasn't shown the ability to put up MVP-like numbers. Still, he played great football last season and could get even better this year. Another candidate to consider would be edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott, QB

Dak Prescott played at an MVP level last year before a gruesome injury derailed his season. If he can regain that form, he will be in the NFL MVP race in 2021. The Cowboys have assembled a very talented offense around Prescott which should allow him to put up some big numbers throughout the regular season.

Denver Broncos - Von Miller, EDGE

Like the Browns, the Broncos have an excellent all-around roster but no obvious NFL MVP candidates. But if there's a guy who could make a run at the MVP award, it's Von Miller. Even though he's coming off an injury, Miller is still one of the best pass-rushing threats in the NFL. He'll be motivated to bounce back after missing the 2020 season.

Detroit Lions - Jared Goff, QB

The Detroit Lions have the worst roster in the NFL, so coming up with an NFL MVP candidate for them was difficult. Jarred Goff is the safest choice as the team's quarterback.

Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers, QB

The reigning NFL MVP will be a top candidate this season as well. Aaron Rodgers played some of the best football of his career last year. If he can replicate that, he could become the first player to win the award in consecutive years since Peyton Manning.

Houston Texans - Brandin Cooks, WR

Along with the Lions, the Houston Texans have one of the worst rosters in the NFL. If Deshaun Watson ends up taking the field as a Texan this season, he's the clear choice. However, it doesn't seem likely he'll be out on the field come Week 1 of the regular season. With that in mind, Brandon Cooks was the pick, which says a lot about the state of the Texans roster.

Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, G

Offensive linemen are often ignored when it comes to awards, but if taken into account, Quenton Nelson would no doubt be in the NFL MVP conversation. Nelson is one of the best linemen in all of football.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB

The Jaguars aren't a deeply talented team, but they do have the highly touted Trevor Lawrence. He's unlikely to be good enough in year one to win the NFL MVP award, but he's the Jaguars' best hope of winning it.

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes, QB

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, which makes him the MVP award favorite. That's about all there is to it.

Las Vegas Raiders - Darren Waller, TE

Darren Waller has racked up over 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons and his role in the offense will continue to expand into 2021. Alongside Travis Kelce and George Kittle, Waller is right there in the mix as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert, QB

Justin Herbert showed in his rookie season that he'd be a problem for defenses for years to come. The Los Angeles Chargers will need to win a few games to put Hebert in the NFL MVP race, but he's a legitimate candidate to watch for the award.

Los Angeles Rams - Aaron Donald, DT

Donald is the best player in the NFL. No lineman can contain him single-handedly. Even when doubled, he still finds a way to make a play.

Donald would have already won the NFL MVP award if not for the bias towards quarterbacks.

Miami Dolphins - Xavien Howard, CB

Last year Xaiven Howard was an NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate after a great season with the Miami Dolphins. That makes him the team's best MVP candidate, as they don't have any superstar players.

Minnesota Vikings - Justin Jefferson, WR

Having 1,400 receiving yards in your rookie season, as Justin Jefferson did, is an outstanding achievement. He is always open and can make plays anywhere on the field. He'll be one of the top receivers in the NFL for years to come and the Vikings' best bet to win the NFL MVP award.

New England Patriots - Stephon Gilmore, CB

The Patriots don't have a ton of star power, but they have Stephon Gilmore, a lockdown corner and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore can still offer a lot to New England if his contract situation can be sorted.

New Orleans Saints - Alvin Kamara, RB

Like the Panthers, the New Orleans Saints' top NFL MVP candidate is a running back who can play a role in both the passing and running game. Alvin Kamara is a special player. Whoever plays quarterback for New Orleans will rely heavily on him to make plays on the ground and in the air.

New York Giants - Daniel Jones, QB

Nothing up to this point in Daniel Jones' career indicates he can be an NFL MVP candidate. But this season, he will play alongside the best supporting cast he's ever had. If he rises to the occasion with all the weapons he has at his disposal, Jones could have a big season.

New York Jets - Quinnen Williams, DT

The Jets have some young talent but no MVP-level talent yet. Quinnen Williams, though, has the potential to be elite. Williams had seven sacks last year in only 13 games.

Philadelphia Eagles - Brandon Graham, EDGE

Joining the Lions and Texans as the worst rosters in the NFL are the Philadelphia Eagles. They are clearly in a rebuilding phase, but they have some talent on the defensive line. Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox are guys that can deal some damage to opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers - T.J. Watt, EDGE

T.J. Watt was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. He's sure to have another big season with double-digit sacks this year. Watt is a force to be reckoned with and he's the Steelers' best player by some distance.

San Francisco 49ers - George Kittle, TE

George Kittle can catch passes, he can block, and he's good in the open field. He's an all-around elite tight end. The question with Kittle is his health. Can he stay healthy? If so, he'll be a menace and a potential candidate to win the NFL award.

Seattle Seahawks - Russell Wilson, QB

Regardless of his late-season struggles in 2020, Wilson is still one of the favorites for the NFL MVP award in 2021. He's consistently one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady, QB

Tom Brady winning an NFL MVP at 44 years old would be another historic feat for the G.O.A.T. The Buccaneers have a lot of talent on offense and Brady has the skill and hunger to win his fourth NFL MVP award.

Tennessee Titans - Derrick Henry, RB

The NFL is a pass-heavy league, but one team that still primarily runs the rock is the Tennessee Titans. The reason for that philosophy is Derrick Henry. He is tough, and sometimes borderline impossible, for defenses to contain. Last year, Henry ran for over 2,000 yards. If he manages to repeat that feat, he will be an MVP candidate.

Washington Football Team - Chase Young, EDGE

Chase Young is a budding superstar in the NFL. If he's not in the NFL MVP conversation, you can bet he'll be in the Defensive Player of the Year debate before too long.

Edited by jay.loke710