Predicting the top 30 fantasy football stars in 2025 feat. Malik Nabers, Ja'Marr Chase and more

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 27, 2025 14:51 GMT
The 2025 fantasy football season is just a couple of months away and will first kick off with drafts. In the weeks leading up to the start of the NFL seaosn, managers will draft their teams to determine their rosters for their leagues.

It's always important to have a draft strategy in fantasy football leagues and creating player rankings is one of the best ways to prepare. This helps managers determine which players they prefer over others and simplifies the decision-making process when they are on the clock.

Several NFL players have a legitimate case for being the number-one overall pick, but Saquon Barkley may be the best bet at the top of the rankings. He exceeded 2,000 rushing yards in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles and should receive a similar workload this year.

Malik Nabers is a rising star to keep a close eye on this season after his breakout rookie year with the New York Giants. He was one of the best wide receivers in the league, despite dealing with some of the worst quarterback play of any team last year.

The Giants made major improvements to their quarterback position, including adding Russell Wilson, which could help Nabers take another step forward towards challenging Ja'Marr Chase for the overall WR1 role. Chase won the rare receving triple crown last season and has the luxury of playing with elite quarterback Joe Burrow for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nabers and Chase each rank inside of the top ten fantasy football players for the 2025 season. Here's where they and the rest of the top 30 overall players fall in this year's rankings.

Top 30 players for 2025 fantasy football

  1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
  2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
  3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
  4. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
  5. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
  6. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
  7. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants'
  8. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
  9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB, Detroit Lions
  10. Derrick Henry, RB Baltimore Ravens
  11. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
  12. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
  13. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  14. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
  15. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers
  16. AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
  17. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
  18. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
  19. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
  20. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
  21. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
  22. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
  23. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
  24. Brock Bowers, TE, Las vegas Raiders
  25. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
  26. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
  27. Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
  28. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals
  29. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
  30. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
