“Pressed a little bit too early" - Patrick Mahomes opens up on another multiple turnover game

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs failed to score a touchdown on Sunday afternoon in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Mahomes had two turnovers against the Titans, the fifth time he has had more than one turnover in a game this season, and it was only Week 7.

Mahomes was forced to leave the game with minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after hitting his head against the knee of a Titans defender. Mahomes was helped off the field by teammates and replaced by backup quarterback Chad Henne.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes had cleared protocols and that the team kept him out of the remainder of the game out of precautions.

Mahomes also spoke to the media after the game and gave insight into the Kansas City Chiefs' recent struggles.

Mahomes said he felt 'pressed' to get rid of ball; leading to more turnovers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke after the game on Sunday about his recent string of multiple turnovers per game.

After turning the ball over twice against the Tennessee Titans, Mahomes said he felt 'pressed to get rid of the ball early', which led to the Titans taking advantage.

Mahomes talked about the Chiefs' struggles on offense this season, something they were fortunate enough not to have dealt with the last few seasons.

After rebuilding the offensive line this offseason, Mahomes is still under pressure early, often leading him to throw the ball quickly or scramble and possibly fumble.

Mahomes also talked about how the Chiefs have almost had it easy the last few seasons and haven't had many struggles in the team's back-to-back Super Bowl runs.

But Mahomes also said that in order to not only be great but, stay great, that adversity will happen.

“It’s been kind of rainbows and flowers and awesome for these last few years, but whenever you want to build something substantial and you want to build something great, you’re going to go through parts like this, It’s going to take us getting better every single day.”

The Kansas City Chiefs are capable of getting better, and are still a Super Bowl caliber team. But there are aches and pains that every team deals with at some point and it seems that the 2021 season may be that time for the Chiefs.

Mahomes and the Chiefs still have a hefty schedule ahead of them. The Chiefs will host the New York Giants on Monday night and then face the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

