Previewing the 2019 NFL division title games

Florian Hallach 18 Dec 2019, 10:34 IST

NFL division title games

Obviously, there are no actual division title games in an isolated fashion the way we have them in college, but instead, things just fell into place for these rivals to potentially play for the divisional crown in their head-to-head matchup over these last two weeks of the regular season.

At this point, all of those teams have played their rivals already once, so it will be interesting to look back at those prior meetings, but we also want to take a look at how everybody has fared throughout the rest of the year and how they will match up schematically as well as personnel-wise.

There are three of those games in Week 16 and another two in Week 17, with one matchup for each week that will also need some other things to happen in the additional week to be decisive in that matter.

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots - Week 16

The situation

We have reached Week 16 and the Patriots haven’t even clinched their division yet? What a crazy world we are living in. Buffalo now stands at 10-4, which is the first time they have reached double-digit wins since the turn of the millennium, and they still have an outside shot at winning the AFC East as well as earning a first-round bye.

Since New England already won their first meeting at Orchard Park, the Bills would obviously have to win this game as well as beat the Jets in the season finale, while also needing some help from the Dolphins when they travel to Foxborough.

It took me a while to figure this out, since I thought the Bills would actually own the tie-breaker in case these two teams were to tie the season series at one apiece, with Buffalo having a better win-loss percentage in conference play. In fact, it is the Pats, however, who would have a better record in common games, which overrules conference play.

Regardless, this could still be a determining game and at least is crucial to the final seedings in the AFC, especially with Kansas City hoping for an upset and a chance to steal that number two seed from New England.

Introducing both teams

After the Patriots won their first eight games of the season, they have now gone 3-3 since then. Their offense has been really sputtering for most of that stretch and there is no help in sight when it comes to pass-catchers.

Tom Brady has been frustrated with the young corp of receivers and he has had plenty of misfires himself. The defense has put up some historical numbers and really bailed these guys out, combined with a few blocked punts and other special teams play.

With that being said, they have not been able to slow down the elite quarterbacks in the AFC and they just allowed the Bengals to go right down the field on them on their opening possession, while Joe Mixon went for over 100 yards in the first half alone. At the same time, they are still in line for a first-round bye in the playoffs and now have seen every division leader in their conference, meaning you are pretty much assured that Belichick will put together a game-plan to keep whoever travels to New England off balance with unscouted looks and little wrinkles.

On offense, they are clearly trying to work rookie receiver N’Keal Harry into the mix, when you look at how his snaps and touches have gone up. While their rushing attack hasn’t been the same without their starting tight-end and fullback from a year ago, they are starting to use all their backs in different ways.

Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have truly put something special together up in the Buffalo, with the roster they have constructed and the culture they have established around the organization.

Offensively, they have completely changed their identity from a downhill run team with multiple tight-ends and backs to running 11 personnel more than almost anybody in the league and using a more up-tempo approach under Brian Daboll. Josh Allen has looked more comfortable that way and played like a top ten QB because of it.

Rookie Devin Singletary has really come along for them as a dual-threat back, which made LeSean McCoy expendable before the year started. Cole Beasley has been great for them working in the middle of the field and John Brown has earned their trust as the go-to target. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 14.3 points per game over the second half of their season and really hit their stride over the last month.

Their pass rush is coming to life more and more as the year moves along, their young linebackers are flying around and Tre’Davious White has played at an All-Pro level, for a team that is outstanding at game-planning on the back-end. The two real concerns I have with the Bills are a missing big-bodied wideout to make plays individually and defending teams who can bash them in the power run game.

The Xs and Os

Looking at the strengths of these two teams, you can probably expect something similar to that 16-10 game in Buffalo back in week four. Both squads came into that matchup at 3-0 with little competition up to that point. Tom Brady and Josh Allen struggled mightily in that meeting, as neither one of them even completed half of their passes or threw a touchdown and combined for four interceptions.

However, while Brady has heard more doubters as the year has gone along, Allen is now at a different stage of his development, leading an offense that fits him a lot better. Three of those picks were on the Bills QB and he left the game at the start of the fourth quarter. The Pats also blocked a punt and still, there was the hometeam at the three-yard line a few minutes later and attempting three more drives down six points.

When you look at how both teams have been trending since then, Buffalo is probably the more dangerous squad because of the evolvement of the offense and the rise of their pass rush. With that being said, Belichick’s troops rarely lose at home in general and they have a huge advantage when it comes to all those DBs crowding that undersized Bills’ receiving corp, with some zone sprinkled in to fool the opposition. The real question will be if the Pats can move the ball enough themselves or get some cheap points off a trick-play.

