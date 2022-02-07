Pro Bowl 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Channel & Full List of Players

The 2021-2022 NFL Pro Bowl is all set to make its triumphant return as the official game was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, the Super Bowl LVI participants, who are the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, will have no players participating in the Pro Bowl events as they prepare for the big game to see which team will come home with the Lombardi trophy.
Here's a look at the all-important details concerning the exhibition game, including when and where it will be played, and the participants.
When is Pro Bowl 2022?
Date: February 6, 2022
The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will take place on February 6, 2022. It will be the first Pro Bowl exhibition game to be played since 2020, as COVID-19 canceled the game last year (it was held virtually as a video game on the Madden NFL video game).
What time is Pro Bowl 2022?
Kickoff Start Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
The 2021-2022 NFL Pro Bowl is set to begin later today at 3:00 p.m. EST. The festivities for the exhibition weekend began on Thursday, February 3 with the Pro Bowl Skills competition.
What channel can I watch the Pro Bowl?
The game will be broadcast on ABC as well as ESPN.
Pro Bowl Venue
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game was not played last season but the four seasons prior to that, the game was played in Orlando, Florida.
Allegiant Stadium opened in July 2020 after a 31-month-long construction process. The stadium's construction coincided with the Raiders changing names and locations from Oakland to Las Vegas.
Who is playing in the Pro Bowl in 2022?
Here's a look at the players named to the NFC and AFC rosters for the 2021-2022 NFL Season.
*denotes that the player is starting*
AFC
Offense
Quarterbacks:
*Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Mac Jones - New England Patriots
Running Backs
*Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts
Joe Mixon - Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Chubb - Cleveland Browns
Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers
Wide Receivers
*Tyreek Hill - Kansas City Chiefs
*Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals
Stefon Diggs - Buffalo Bills
Diontae Johnson - Pittsburgh Steelers
Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers
Hunter Renfrow - Las Vegas Raiders
Fullback
*Patrick Ricard - Baltimore Ravens
Tight Ends
*Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens
Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Lineman
*T Rashawn Slater - Los Angeles Chargers
*T Orlando Brown - Kansas City Chiefs
T Dion Dawkins - Buffalo Bills
*G Quenton Nelson - Indianapolis Colts
G Rodger Saffold - Tennessee Titans
G Wyatt Teller - Cleveland Browns
*G Joel Bitonio - Cleveland Browns
*C Corey Linsley - Los Angeles Chargers
C Ryan Kelly - Indianapolis Colts
Defense
Defensive Ends
*Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns
*Maxx Crosby - Las Vegas Raiders
Trey Hendrickson - Cincinnati Bengals
Defensive Tackles
*DeForest Buckner - Indianapolis Colts
*Chris Jones - Kansas City Chiefs
Cameron Heyward - Pittsburgh Steelers
Jeffery Simmons - Tennessee Titans
Linebackers
*OLB T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers
*OLB Joey Bosa - Los Angeles Chargers
OLB Matt Judon - New England Patriots
OLB Harold Landry - Tennessee Titans
*ILB Darius Leonard - Indianapolis Colts
ILB Denzel Perryman
Cornerbacks
*J.C. Jackson - New England Patriots
*Xavien Howard - Miami Dolphins
Kenny Moore II - Indianapolis Colts
Safeties
*FS - Kevin Byard - Tennessee Titans
*SS - Derwin James - Los Angeles Chargers
SS - Tyrann Mathieu
Special Teams
P - A.J. Cole
K - Justin Tucker
LS - Luke Rhodes
ST - Matthew Slater
RS - Devin Duvernay
AFC Pro Bowl Alternatives
QB
Mac Jones (Patriots) replaces Lamar Jackson (Ravens)
WR
Hunter Renfrow (Raiders) replaces Keenan Allen (Chargers)
Diontaw Johnson (Steelers) replaces Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)
G
Rodger Saffold (Titans) replaces Quenton Nelson (Colts)
DT
Jeffery Simmons (Titans) replaces Chris Jones (Chiefs)
OLB
Harold Landry (Titans) replaces Joey Bosa (Chargers)
NFC
Offense
Quarterbacks
*Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals
Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks
Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings
Running Backs
*Dalvin Cook - Minnesota Vikings
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
James Connor - Arizona Cardinals
Fullbacks
*Kyle Juszczyk
Wide Receivers
*Davante Adams - Green Bay Packers
*Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams
Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers
Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings
Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys
Tight Ends
*George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons
Offensive Lineman
*T - Trent Williams - San Francisco 49ers
*T - Tristan Wirfs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T - Tyron Smith - Dallas Cowboys
T - Duane Brown - Seattle Seahawks
T - D.J. Humphries
*G - Zack Martin - Dallas Cowboys
*G - Brandon Scherff - Washington Commanders (Football Team)
G - Ali Marpet - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G - Jonah Jackson - Detroit Lions
G - Laken Tomlinson - San Francisco 49ers
*C - Jason Kelce - Philadelphia Eagles
C - Alex Mack - San Francisco 49ers
C - Ryan Jensen
Defense
Defensive Lineman
*Nick Bosa - San Francisco 49ers
*Brian Burns - Carolina Panthers
Cameron Jordan - New Orleans Saints
Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive Tackles
*Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams
Kenny Clark - Green Bay Packers
Jonathan Allen - Washington Commanders (Football Team)
Javon Hargrave - Philadelphia Eagles
Vita Vea - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebackers
*OLB - Chandler Jones
*OLB - Robert Quinn
OLB - Shaquil Barrett
*ILB - Micah Parsons
ILB - Devin White
ILB - Bobby Wagner
Cornerbacks
*Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys
*Jalen Ramsey - Los Angeles Rams
Darius Slay - Philadelphia Eagles
Marshon Lattimore - New Orleans Saints
Stephon Gilmore - Carolina Panthers
Safeties
*FS - Quandre Diggs - Seattle Seahawks
FS - Antoine Winfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
*SS - Budda Baker - Arizona Cardinals
SS - Harrison Smith - Minnesota Vikings
Special Teams
P - Bryan Anger
K - Matt Gay - Los Angeles Rams
LS - Josh Harris - Atlanta Falcons
ST - J.T. Gray - New Orleans Saints
RS - Jakeem Grant - Chicago Bears
NFC Pro Bowl Alternates
QB
Kirk Cousins (Vikings) replaces Aaron Rodgers (Packers)
Russell Wilson (Seahawks) replaces Tom Brady (Buccaneers)
WR
Mike Evans (Buccaneers) replaces Davante Adams (Packers)
CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) replaces Cooper Kupp (Rams)
T
D.J. Humphries (Cardinals) replaces Tyron Smith (Cowboys)
Brian O'Neill (Vikings) replaces Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)
Duane Brown (Seahawks) replaces Trent Williams (49ers)
G
Jonah Jackson (Lions) replaces Brandon Scherff (Commanders)
Laken Tomlinson (49ers) replaces Zack Martin (Cowboys)
C
Alex Mack (49ers) replaces Jason Kelce (Eagles)
DE
Josh Sweat (Eagles) replaces Nick Boas (49ers)
DT
Javon Hargrave (Eagles) replaces Kenny Clark (Packers)
Vita Vea (Buccaneers) replaces Aaron Donald (Rams)
LB
Devin White (Buccaneers) replaces Bobby Wagner (Seahawks)
CB
Stephon Gilmore (Panthers) replaces Jalen Ramsey (Rams)
FS
Antoine Winfield (Buccaneers) replaces Quandre Diggs (Seahawks)
K
Jake Elliott (Eagles) replaces Matt Gay (Rams)
Which team has the most Pro Bowl players?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the league with nine players in the Pro Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts are tied for second with seven. The Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers each have six players voted to the exhibition game.
And there are always those players that opt or decline to play, such as Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. Allen had a spectacular season with 4,407 yards passing and 36 passing touchdowns while leading the Bills to the AFC Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.
Also ReadArticle Continues below