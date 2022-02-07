Pro Bowl 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Channel & Full List of Players

The 2021-2022 NFL Pro Bowl is all set to make its triumphant return as the official game was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, the Super Bowl LVI participants, who are the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, will have no players participating in the Pro Bowl events as they prepare for the big game to see which team will come home with the Lombardi trophy.

Here's a look at the all-important details concerning the exhibition game, including when and where it will be played, and the participants.

NFL Pro Bowl

When is Pro Bowl 2022?

Date: February 6, 2022

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will take place on February 6, 2022. It will be the first Pro Bowl exhibition game to be played since 2020, as COVID-19 canceled the game last year (it was held virtually as a video game on the Madden NFL video game).

What time is Pro Bowl 2022?

Kickoff Start Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

The 2021-2022 NFL Pro Bowl is set to begin later today at 3:00 p.m. EST. The festivities for the exhibition weekend began on Thursday, February 3 with the Pro Bowl Skills competition.

What channel can I watch the Pro Bowl?

The game will be broadcast on ABC as well as ESPN.

Pro Bowl Venue

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game was not played last season but the four seasons prior to that, the game was played in Orlando, Florida.

Allegiant Stadium opened in July 2020 after a 31-month-long construction process. The stadium's construction coincided with the Raiders changing names and locations from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Who is playing in the Pro Bowl in 2022?

Here's a look at the players named to the NFC and AFC rosters for the 2021-2022 NFL Season.

*denotes that the player is starting*

NFL Pro Bowl

AFC

Offense

Quarterbacks:

*Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Mac Jones - New England Patriots

Running Backs

*Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts

Joe Mixon - Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Chubb - Cleveland Browns

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

Wide Receivers

*Tyreek Hill - Kansas City Chiefs

*Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals

Stefon Diggs - Buffalo Bills

Diontae Johnson - Pittsburgh Steelers

Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers

Hunter Renfrow - Las Vegas Raiders

Fullback

*Patrick Ricard - Baltimore Ravens

Tight Ends

*Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens

Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Lineman

*T Rashawn Slater - Los Angeles Chargers

*T Orlando Brown - Kansas City Chiefs

T Dion Dawkins - Buffalo Bills

*G Quenton Nelson - Indianapolis Colts

G Rodger Saffold - Tennessee Titans

G Wyatt Teller - Cleveland Browns

*G Joel Bitonio - Cleveland Browns

*C Corey Linsley - Los Angeles Chargers

C Ryan Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

Defense

Defensive Ends

*Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns

*Maxx Crosby - Las Vegas Raiders

Trey Hendrickson - Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive Tackles

*DeForest Buckner - Indianapolis Colts

*Chris Jones - Kansas City Chiefs

Cameron Heyward - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jeffery Simmons - Tennessee Titans

Linebackers

*OLB T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

*OLB Joey Bosa - Los Angeles Chargers

OLB Matt Judon - New England Patriots

OLB Harold Landry - Tennessee Titans

*ILB Darius Leonard - Indianapolis Colts

ILB Denzel Perryman

Cornerbacks

*J.C. Jackson - New England Patriots

*Xavien Howard - Miami Dolphins

Kenny Moore II - Indianapolis Colts

Safeties

*FS - Kevin Byard - Tennessee Titans

*SS - Derwin James - Los Angeles Chargers

SS - Tyrann Mathieu

Special Teams

P - A.J. Cole

K - Justin Tucker

LS - Luke Rhodes

ST - Matthew Slater

RS - Devin Duvernay

AFC Pro Bowl Alternatives

QB

Mac Jones (Patriots) replaces Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

WR

Hunter Renfrow (Raiders) replaces Keenan Allen (Chargers)

Diontaw Johnson (Steelers) replaces Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)

G

Rodger Saffold (Titans) replaces Quenton Nelson (Colts)

DT

Jeffery Simmons (Titans) replaces Chris Jones (Chiefs)

OLB

Harold Landry (Titans) replaces Joey Bosa (Chargers)

NFL Pro Bowl

NFC

Offense

Quarterbacks

*Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks

Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings

Running Backs

*Dalvin Cook - Minnesota Vikings

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints

James Connor - Arizona Cardinals

Fullbacks

*Kyle Juszczyk

Wide Receivers

*Davante Adams - Green Bay Packers

*Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers

Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings

Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys

Tight Ends

*George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons

Offensive Lineman

*T - Trent Williams - San Francisco 49ers

*T - Tristan Wirfs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

T - Tyron Smith - Dallas Cowboys

T - Duane Brown - Seattle Seahawks

T - D.J. Humphries

*G - Zack Martin - Dallas Cowboys

*G - Brandon Scherff - Washington Commanders (Football Team)

G - Ali Marpet - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

G - Jonah Jackson - Detroit Lions

G - Laken Tomlinson - San Francisco 49ers

*C - Jason Kelce - Philadelphia Eagles

C - Alex Mack - San Francisco 49ers

C - Ryan Jensen

Defense

Defensive Lineman

*Nick Bosa - San Francisco 49ers

*Brian Burns - Carolina Panthers

Cameron Jordan - New Orleans Saints

Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive Tackles

*Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams

Kenny Clark - Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Allen - Washington Commanders (Football Team)

Javon Hargrave - Philadelphia Eagles

Vita Vea - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Linebackers

*OLB - Chandler Jones

*OLB - Robert Quinn

OLB - Shaquil Barrett

*ILB - Micah Parsons

ILB - Devin White

ILB - Bobby Wagner

Cornerbacks

*Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

*Jalen Ramsey - Los Angeles Rams

Darius Slay - Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore - New Orleans Saints

Stephon Gilmore - Carolina Panthers

Safeties

*FS - Quandre Diggs - Seattle Seahawks

FS - Antoine Winfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*SS - Budda Baker - Arizona Cardinals

SS - Harrison Smith - Minnesota Vikings

Special Teams

P - Bryan Anger

K - Matt Gay - Los Angeles Rams

LS - Josh Harris - Atlanta Falcons

ST - J.T. Gray - New Orleans Saints

RS - Jakeem Grant - Chicago Bears

NFC Pro Bowl Alternates

QB

Kirk Cousins (Vikings) replaces Aaron Rodgers (Packers)

Russell Wilson (Seahawks) replaces Tom Brady (Buccaneers)

WR

Mike Evans (Buccaneers) replaces Davante Adams (Packers)

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) replaces Cooper Kupp (Rams)

T

D.J. Humphries (Cardinals) replaces Tyron Smith (Cowboys)

Brian O'Neill (Vikings) replaces Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)

Duane Brown (Seahawks) replaces Trent Williams (49ers)

G

Jonah Jackson (Lions) replaces Brandon Scherff (Commanders)

Laken Tomlinson (49ers) replaces Zack Martin (Cowboys)

C

Alex Mack (49ers) replaces Jason Kelce (Eagles)

DE

Josh Sweat (Eagles) replaces Nick Boas (49ers)

DT

Javon Hargrave (Eagles) replaces Kenny Clark (Packers)

Vita Vea (Buccaneers) replaces Aaron Donald (Rams)

LB

Devin White (Buccaneers) replaces Bobby Wagner (Seahawks)

CB

Stephon Gilmore (Panthers) replaces Jalen Ramsey (Rams)

FS

Antoine Winfield (Buccaneers) replaces Quandre Diggs (Seahawks)

K

Jake Elliott (Eagles) replaces Matt Gay (Rams)

Which team has the most Pro Bowl players?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the league with nine players in the Pro Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts are tied for second with seven. The Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers each have six players voted to the exhibition game.

And there are always those players that opt or decline to play, such as Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. Allen had a spectacular season with 4,407 yards passing and 36 passing touchdowns while leading the Bills to the AFC Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.

