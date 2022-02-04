Where can I watch the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge 2022?

The Pro Bowl is set to return this year after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The NFL's best players this season, as voted for by players, coaches and fans, are set to come together for one last meeting, celebrating their successes over the course of the season.

While players from the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are preparing for their Super Bowl matchup on February 13, players from the other 30 teams in the NFL will meet and compete for one final time this season.

How to watch the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

With the Pro Bowl game set for Sunday, February 6, the Pro Bowl's Skill Showdown will commence on February 3.

Date: February 3, 2022

Start Time: 7 PM, ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream Options: Sling, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, NFL Mobile App, ESPN App

What can I expect from the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge?

In short, a whole lot of fun. For the fifth year, the NFL is putting on the Skills Challenge, which puts the best players in the league to the test. The event will be held at Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders' jaw-dropping venue, and will see players from the AFC and NFC compete against each other.

There are five events in the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge for players to display and show off their skills to fans and fellow players.

Precision Passing: For this event, the NFC and AFC will put forward two quarterbacks and one non-quarterback to battle it out for the top score in the minute-long event. Players are awarded points for hitting certain targets and the player with the highest points wins, simple.

Thread the Needle: The nominated quarterbacks from both conferences attempt to score points while defenders from opposing conferences try to stop them. Highest points scored wins again.

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: The NFC and AFC compete in a game of dodgeball in a 5v5 game. It is a best-of-three tournament and if three games are required, it will be 6v6 in the decider.

Fastest Man (NEW): A new event for 2022, the two conferences put forward their fastest man and the player with the quickest 40-yard dash time wins and is crowned the NFL's fastest player.

Best Catch (NEW): The second new event for 2022 is the Best Catch challenge. Two wide receivers from the AFC and NFC go head-to-head, using their imagination to create their perfect catch highlight reel. Scores are judged by a celebrity panel and the player with the highest score wins the crown.

Fans of the NFL will no doubt be treated to an enjoyable event as they get to watch their favorite players compete in a fun environment for individual titles ahead of the game on Sunday.

Edited by Adam Dickson