  Projecting Keenan Allen contract extension: Exploring potential salary for ex-Bears WR's new deal

By Arnold
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:23 GMT
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Keenan Allen is expected to become a free agent this offseason. The wideout was traded to the Chicago Bears in the 2024 offseason from the Los Angeles Chargers.

When Allen joined the Bears, he was entering the final season of his four-year, $80.1 million contract that he signed with the Chargers in 2020.

In January, Heavy Sports projected that Allen could sign a two-year, $32 million deal with his next team in the 2025 offseason. This would mean he would make $16 million annually.

There is a possibility that Allen could re-sign with Chicago this year. The Bears have the financial resources to offer the veteran wideout a new deal, but they would also look to keep their cost-effective plan in check.

Chicago could offer Allen a $6-10 million a year salary as well if the team believes that he could serve as a weapon for quarterback Caleb Williams.

Amid the uncertainty around Allen's future, the receiver teased a return to Los Angeles. On Friday, Allen uploaded a few throwback videos on his Instagram story of him doing drills at a practice session with the Chargers.

The Chargers drafted Allen in the third round in 2013. He played with them for 11 seasons and earned six Pro Bowl honors before being traded last year.

How did Keenan Allen fare in the 2024 NFL season?

Keenan Allen in action for the Chicago Bears - Source: Getty
Keenan Allen in action for the Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

In the 2024 season, Keenan Allen recorded 744 yards and seven touchdowns across 70 receptions. He played in 15 games and formed a strong partnership with Bears QB Williams.

However, Chicago struggled to get wins, finishing last in the NFC North with a dismal 5-12 record.

While Chicago can look to rebuild its squad in the offseason and the upcoming NFL draft, it's unclear whether Allen will be part of that remodeling.

