Projecting top 25 WRs for 2023 fantasy football season with Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson leading the ranks

Wide receivers are some of the most exciting Fantasy Football players during each season and their value is continuing to increase annually. This is especially true in PPR formats, where players receive a fantasy point for every reception. In fact, during the 2022 NFL season, six wide receivers scored at least 300 total PPR fantasy, compared to just four running backs.

With the growing popularity of PPR scoring, as well as the increased focus on the passing game in the NFL, wide receivers are arguably the most important fantasy assets entering the 2023 season. They also represent the deepest of all positions, featuring the most NFL players capable of making a major impact in a fantasy football team.

While the position may be deep, it's still extremely important to target the right wide receivers in Fantasy Football. Deciding which players to target is based on many different factors, such as past performances, current projections, and significant changes to team situations. The notable changes include switching teams, new quarterbacks, and a different supporting cast.

Star wide receivers such as Calvin Ridley and DJ Moore will play for a new team for the first time in their careers. Garrett Wilson will get an opportunity to play with Aaron Rodgers, a massive upgrade from Zach Wilson. Other top wide receivers like Mike Evans and Davante Adams will also experience a quarterback change this year.

These are just a few examples of the many changes that have taken place during the 2023 NFL offseason. It's also important to note that DeAndre Hopkins is still without a new team, so it's currently impossible to project his production for the 2023 Fantasy Football season.

All of these factors, along with many more, have generated the following top 25 wide receivers ahead of the 2023 season.

2023 Fantasy Football WR rankings

Justin Jefferson

Here are the projected top 25 wide receivers in Fantasy Football for PPR scoring entering the 2023 NFL season:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals Garrett Wilson, New York Jets Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders DJ Moore, Chicago Bears Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

