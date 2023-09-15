Puka Nacua injury update: Latest on Rams WR for fantasy football Week 2

Puka Nacua gained plenty of fantasy relevancy in his first NFL regular season game in Week 1.

The Rams wide receiver could be seeing even more opportunities to up that fantasy value. Nacua was taken in the fifth round of this NFL Draft out of BYU.

Looking ahead, Nacua could become a vital piece in a Rams offense that's looking to do better in 2023. However, his injury could set back both the Rams fantasy owners.

Losing Nacua for an extended period of time could make those in fantasy panic given his low-value, high-ceiling potential.

Puka Nacua Injury Update

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua

Fantasy owners love Nacua, and most of them have loved to insert the rookie into their starting lineup via the waiver wire over the last week. Yet Nacua is dealing with an injury to his oblique, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As of now, the severity of the injury or if he will play in the Rams' matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 is still a matter of concern. The practice report from Friday ahead of the NFC West clash will be all-important.

This will decide whether or not he can be confidently placed in starting lineups for fantasy this coming week. Based on that, Nacua remains a major question mark, as he can be a flex for the time being.

Nacua was targeted 15 times by quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 1, getting 10 receptions for 119 yards. He racked up 21.9 points in PPR leagues, which made him an WR11 and a top 25 player in PPR leagues. This is impressive for a rookie in his first NFL game.

The best piece of advice here is patience before seeking waiver wire replacements in your fantasy league. It is hard to find the likes of Nacua out there, as Stafford could see him as his Cooper Kupp, who's currently on injured reserve.

What happened to Puka Nacua?

The Rams rookie missed practice due to an oblique injury leading up to the Rams' game versus the 49ers. In his debut game against the Seattle Seahawks, Nacua took some big-time hits.

Kupp is not eligible to return to play until at least Week 5, and Los Angeles' passing attack looked strong against the Seahawks defense in Week 1.

Nacua is one of the most popular waiver wire picks in fantasy football this week. He jumped from seven percent rostered to 75 percent after the Seattle game in Yahoo Sports leagues.

The rookie wideout's stock was on the rise for the Rams after making his presence known in training camp. Kupp's injury is Nacua's big opportunity, but his health might interfere with a future boost.

Head coach Sean McVay and fellow young wideout Tutu Atwell were equally impressed with Nacua in the Week 1 win. McVay spoke to ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop about the wideout:

"Puka Nacua has come in and he’s as mature a rookie as I’ve ever been around. And he is a physical, tough, strong player. He’s got a great way about himself."

Should you be one of the 75 percent who own Nacua in your fantasy league, hold on to him for now.

When will Puka Nacua return?

Nacua was listed on the Rams injury report as unspecified, meaning it's up in the air as to his Week 2 status. If he's healthy enough to play, plug him in as a WR or flex, depending on your options.

Fantasy owners should avoid other Rams wideouts like Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and Van Jefferson. A low-key flex option is tight end Tyler Higbee sans Nacua. The 49ers defense allowed under 200 yards passing from quarterback Kenny Pickett in Week 1.

The lone touchdown in the 30 - 7 win by San Francisco came from Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. Any other wideout in a Rams jersey is a play in fantasy outside of Nacua.

Should Nacua play, he'll likely be facing defensive back Charvarius Ward. Ward allowed just 35 yards on 81 percent of the 49ers defensive snaps and a quarterback rating of 8.3. Stafford is not Pickett, but Nacua's emergence as his top target makes it worth noting.

Pittsburgh couldn't move the ball all that much against the 49ers, and the Rams could be in the same position in Week 2.

Nacua could give the Rams offense and fantasy owners a glimmer of hope. Overall, continue seeking the waiver wire for help in case Nacua is a no-go.

