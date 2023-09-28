Puka Nacua injury update: Latest on Rams WR for fantasy football Week 4

Puka Nacua has been one of the biggest breakout stars during the 2023 fantasy football season. He has quickly emerged as a WR1 on many fantasy rosters after being a popular waiver wire target post his impressive Week 1 performance. He has burst onto the scene with massive volume for the Los Angeles Rams, ranking among the NFL target leaders in all three of his games.

Fantasy managers with Nacua on their rosters are probably excited to get him back in their lineups for their Week 4 matchups. But before they do so, they will need to monitor his practice activity this week as he has, once again, popped up on the Rams' official injury report.

Puka Nacua injury update

Puka Nacua

The Los Angeles Rams released their first official injury report on Wednesday ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Puka Nacua was once again listed as a limited participant in their first practice session fo the week with an oblique injury.

This probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as he's been dealing with the same injury since Week 1.

While fantasy managers would like to see Nacua shed his injury designation this week, they should be encouraged that he has been able to play through it so far.

He appeared in all three of the Rams' games this year, serving as their WR1 while Cooper Kupp has been on the PUP list. Kupp isn't eligible to return until Week 5 at the earliest.

What happened to Puka Nacua?

Nacua injury

Puka Nacua was first added to the Rams' injury report during their Week 2 practice sessions ahead of ther game against the San Francisco 49ers. He was a relatively late addition on Thursday of that week, so it can be assumed that he injured his oblique during one of their practices, rather than in their Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Luckily for his fantasy football managers, Nacua was not slowed down at all by the injury in Week 2, recording a massive 15 receptions for 147 yards. His performance also set a new NFL record as he became the first player ever to post 25 receptions across the first two games of his career.

He continues to appear on their injury reports, but he hasn't been forced to miss a game just yet.

When will Puka Nacua return?

Nacua update

Unless he suffers any type of setback during their Week 4 practices, Nacua should fully be expected to play for the Los Angeles Rams against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Rams continue to be cautious with their new superstar WR by limiting his practice reps, but the fact that he has excelled in every game despite the oblique injury, suggests that he will likely be able to do so again this week.

Through the first three games of his NFL career, Nacua is averaging ten receptions for 113 yards per game. His volume alone makes him an elite fantasy football option in Week 4, but especially against a Colts defense that is allowing the tenth-most passing yards per game this year.

