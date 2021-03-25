Purdue Pro Day Grades: How did WR Rondale Moore and LB Derrick Barnes improve their draft stock?

The Purdue Boilermakers hosted their Pro Day yesterday. Wide receiver Rondale Moore and linebacker Derrick Barnes both made big strides at the Purdue Pro Day, improving their draft stocks.

According to CBS Sports, Rondale Moore is currently the fourth-ranked wide receiver prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. Moore is also the 18th ranked overall prospect in the draft. With the performance that Rondale Moore showcased during his Pro Day, we could potentially see him jump up in the rankings.

According to thedraftnetwork.com, Derrick Barnes is the 25th ranked linebacker prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. Barnes is also the 323rd ranked overall prospect in the draft. His performance at the Purdue Pro Day will definitely help him when it comes to his draft stock.

Now that the Purdue Boilermaker Pro Day is complete, let's take a look at how Rondale Moore and Derrick Barnes improved their draft stock.

Purdue Pro Day Grades: How has Rondale Moore improved his draft stock after Purdue's Pro Day?

Purdue Boilermaker's WR Rondale Moore

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Rondale Moore registered an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.29. Moore also registered a 42.5" vertical leap. The NFL Next Gen Stats gave Rondale Moore an overall score of 84.

Purdue WR Rondale Moore ran an unofficial 4.29 40-yard dash, and jumped 42.5" inches in the vertical, helping him earn a 99 athleticism score according the NGS draft model.



🔹 Production Score: 69

🔹 Athleticism Score: 99

🔹 Overall Score: 84 https://t.co/S6vMYfAnvE pic.twitter.com/A04TpkrE9a — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 23, 2021

Rondale Moore scored a 69 in production and a 99 in athleticism, which is how he got the overall score of 84. Moore scored at an elite level in athleticism and scored below average for production. The overall score of 84 places Rondale Moore as a good prospect, but he has fallen six points short of being an elite prospect.

The 2021 NFL draft is full of talent and it will be extremely difficult for Rondale Moore to rise in the wide receiver rankings. Where Rondale Moore did improve is his overall prospect ranking. Before his Pro Day Moore was the 18th ranked overall prospect but after his Pro Day, he could see himself around the 13th or 14th ranked overall prospect.

Rondale Moore's Pro Day Grade: A-

Purdue Pro Day Grades: How has Derrick Barnes improved his draft stock after Purdue's Pro Day?

Purdue Boilermaker's LB Derrick Barnes

According to NFL draft scout Matt Miller, Derrick Barnes' arms measured 33 3/8 and he weighed in at 238lbs. Barnes ran an official 40-yard dash time of 4.57 and registered 29 repetitions on the 225lbs bench press. The Purdue linebacker posted a 37" vertical jump and a 9"11 broad jump. His 20-yard shuttle time was 4.27 and due to cramping issues Derrick Barnes was unable to perform the 3-cone drill.

Talented junior WR Rondale Moore stealing the headlines but LB Derrick Barnes also showing out at Purdue pro-day. Barnes is the best least talked about LB in 2021 draft.



HT 6003

WT 238

Hand 9 6/8

Arm 33 3/8 👀

Wing 81 3/8

40-yard 4.57 (NFL ⏰) 👀

VJ 37.0

BJ 9-11

BP 29 👀 pic.twitter.com/QqaDRCZH9S — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 23, 2021

Before the Purdue Pro Day, Derrick Barnes was the 323rd ranked overall prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. With his measurements, bench press and 20-yard shuttle run, he will see a boost in his ranking. Barnes could benefit from changing from linebacker to defensive end in the NFL.

Barnes is the 25th ranked linebacker prospect in the draft. After his Pro Day, Derrick Barnes could see his rankings jump to 16th or 17th ranked linebacker prospect. The former Purdue linebacker is most likely a fourth or fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft after his Pro Day.

Derrick Barnes' Pro Day Grade: B+