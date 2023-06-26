Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had an eventful minicamp a few weeks ago. The team had to deal with an unwanted distraction when the star wide receiver was not present for the first day of on-field workouts for unclear reasons, with head coach Sean McDermott stating that he was "very concerned" at Diggs' absence.

While the wide receiver returned for the second of three days of mandatory workouts, the damage was done. Everyone wanted to know why he wasn't happy with the team; usually, star players miss the mandatory minicamp on an attempt to get a contract extension or a raise, but he signed a huge extension before the 2022 season.

And the internet was quick to remember that, during last year's Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, he was seen really unhappy with quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines.

Former wide receiver Plaxico Burress appeared on The Carton Show and criticized Diggs' acts, saying that he needs to walk into the season without any problems lingering on his mind:

“Kinda feel he's been like a little petty, you know with all the chirping a little bit. He plays on a great offense. He has a Super Bowl-caliber team and I think that if he has any issues with the offense or Josh Allen put those guys in a room and iron out whatever they got. Go into the new season you know with fresh thoughts, clear minds and actually trying to you know beat the two top teams in AFC.

How much is Stefon Diggs earning in 2023?

The receiver is one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, which makes the situation more puzzling. Not only did the team paid him close to $23 million before the start of the year, but he also has a lot of guaranteed money remaining in a deal that was signed before the 2022 season.

Don't think about a possible trade. Not only the Buffalo Bills don't have any reason to deal him but even he knows that there won't be a better situation for him in the league.

Stefon Diggs should just wipe out his problems with the organization. Josh Allen has been a great quarterback for him and the team has been incredibly competitive in recent seasons. You don't have to ruin that.

