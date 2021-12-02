NFL QBs with highest win percentage since 2017 ft. Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback wins are often a controversial stat for NFL fans. Does one player really win an NFL game on his own?

Fans know that is not the case, but having a dynamic quarterback completely changes how a team operates on offense.

Having Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers under center is going to lead to more scoring and thus, better results. A recent list was shared featuring both veterans as they are among the top-five quarterbacks in win percentage since 2017.

Let's take a look and dive into the entire list.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Highest win pct since 2017, among active QB



Patrick Mahomes .789

Lamar Jackson .787

Tom Brady .759

Jimmy Garoppolo .700

NFL QBs with highest winning percentage since 2017

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes became a full-time starter for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. That makes his status on this list all the more impressive.

Mahomes is 45-12 in the regular season and has never lost more than four games in a season. That could change in 2021, but the Chiefs remain Super Bowl favorites with him under center.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson did not become a full-time starter with the Baltimore Ravens until 2019. But he did get seven starts in 2018 and has a career record of 37-10 since then.

Jackson won NFL MVP honors in 2019 and seemed to be on track to compete for the award yet again in 2021 before a four-interception performance in Week 12. He too has never lost more than four games in a season, but even reaching five or six this year should mean the Ravens still reach the postseason.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is a lock to be on just about any NFL list where success is being mentioned. He spent 2000-2019 with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

He won at least 11 games every year since 2017-2020 and is on pace to reach that mark again in 2021. Brady is also competing for the MVP this season at the age of 44.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo being on this list may shock plenty of NFL fans. However, it's true that the San Francisco 49ers tend to win when he is the starting quarterback.

He has a 28-10 record as a starter with the 49ers since 2017 and is 6-4 this season.

Garoppolo's problem has been staying healthy. He played a combined nine games in 2018 and 2020 and 2019 remains his only full season with the 49ers.

If he can finish out this season healthy, the 49ers will be on track to return to the postseason for the first time since their Super Bowl run two years ago.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers shows up on this list even with a 6-9-1 starting record in 2018. He followed that up with identical 13-3 records in 2019 and 2020 and is already 9-2 in 2021.

He won the NFL MVP award last year when it seemed like the Green Bay Packers were ready to move on with Jordan Love. Now Rodgers is chasing yet another Super Bowl in what may or may not be his final season in town.

