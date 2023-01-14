The quarterback position in the NFL is widely considered the most vital role on the field, as they hold a multitude of responsibilities. They are often referred to as "game managers," as they must possess a thorough understanding of play-calling, passing and handing off the ball, running plays, and avoiding fumbles, among many other things

How the Quarterback Position has Changed Over Time

The position has undergone a significant evolution in recent years, with the emergence of dynamic and versatile players such as Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, and Josh Allen.

These quarterbacks possess the ability to effectively run the ball, which might raise questions about the traditional role and importance of a dedicated running back. Additionally, players like Patrick Mahomes have pushed the boundaries of what is possible with their improvisational skills and ability to create almost impossible plays.

The position has been marked by a shift in expectations and responsibilities for the role. In the past, they were primarily viewed as game managers who had the responsibility to execute plays as called by the coaches and manage the game.

They were not required and had no expectations of creating explosive plays. This is evident in the statistics from that era, where the average passing yards per game were significantly lower than what we see today.

However, in recent years, the game has become faster-paced and more dynamic, with more emphasis on big-play potential and the ability to make quick decisions on the field when drafting quarterbacks.

This has led to a shift in the way they are viewed and valued, with players like Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers becoming the norm, due to their ability to make 50+ yard throws regularly and throw the ball from impossible angles. The upside to this is that the game has become more exciting to watch with increased viewership as more people tune in to feel the thrill of the plays.

There has been increased focus on the running game. More quarterbacks have added the ability to run the ball effectively to their skill set, making them a dual threat both through the air and on the ground. This has greatly impacted the game of football, making it more difficult for defensive coordinators to plan and prepare for a team's offensive strategy.

The emergence of mobile quarterbacks has forced defenses to change the way they approach the game and also prioritize speed and agility. This in turn has led to a shift in the way teams approach the game, with many teams now placing a greater emphasis on finding and developing dual-threat quarterbacks who can run the ball effectively.

They are now required to do even more outside the field by being the face of the franchise, the team captain, and the team motivator. It's intriguing to witness this shift and we can only hope to see new things added to the position's skillset and responsibilities.

