After a disappointing start to his NFL career in 2023, LA Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is having a great sophomore season in 2024. Johnston has already surpassed his touchdown total from previous season, hauling in six vs only two as a rookie. He's also on track to surpass his yardage total from last season, even though the team has already had a bye week and Johnston missed Weeks 7 and 8 due to injury. He also appears to have resolved the drop issues that plagued him during 2023.

As Johnston is a player trending upwards with the Chargers passing game evolving, is the former TCU man worth picking up on the waiver wire ahead of Week 12 of fantasy football?

Quentin Johnston waiver wire fantasy outlook for Week 12

As 2024 has progressed, the Chargers passing game has evolved. To begin the year quarterback Justin Herbert passed less than 30 times in each of his first four games, a number which he has since topped four times.

More passes obviously mean more opportunities for someone like Johnston to produce solid fantasy football numbers. The Chargers are also on a four-game winning streak, so they're likely to stick to the current game plan which gets their pass-catchers involved.

In the Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Johnston ended with 12.8 PPR points, good enough to be WR33 on the week. Despite only catching two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, he was targeted on eight occasions which is second on the team only to Ladd McConkey.

Johnston looks to have overtaken Joshua Palmer as the WR2 in the Chargers offense having bettered his teammate's snap percentage totals in each of the last three weeks. In Week 1 Johnston's snap % was 67 while Palmer's was 81 - but in Week 11 Johnston totalled 82%, bettering Palmer's 76%.

Johnston's big-play ability, along with ever-growing influence in this solid Chargers offense makes him a must-buy if he's available on your fantasy football waiver wire.

With favorable matchups coming up against the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons, Johnston is a fantastic waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 12.

