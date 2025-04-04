Quinn Ewers NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Texas QB

Quinn Ewers might not be considered one of the top two or three quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, but he will still be drafted with a decently high draft pick. He is projected to be a third-round pick, a slight fall from grace for the former #1 high school recruit in the country.

Ewers started his career signing for Ohio State to much fanfare. However, he could not beat C.J. Stroud for the starting position in 2021 and elected to transfer to the Texas Longhorns.

He managed to hold onto the starting position despite the looming presence of quarterback Arch Manning behind him. He threw for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns in his three seasons at Texas and was named second-team all-SEC this past season.

Fans of Quinn Ewers laud his touch when throwing the ball. He has impressive placement for his short and intermediate routes. However, critics have durability concerns after he missed time in all three seasons at Texas.

They also question his ability to go beyond his first and second reads and have doubts about his lack of acceleration.

Quinn Ewers landing spots in 2025 NFL draft

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Quinn Ewers will be best served going to a team where he will have the opportunity to learn behind an established starting quarterback, but with a pathway where he could eventually take over in a few years.

The New Orleans Saints seem like the most logical choice. They currently have Derek Carr entrenched as the starting quarterback, but he is 34 years old and has dealt with multiple injuries in the past few seasons.

He seems to be a candidate to be released in the next offseason, especially if the team does not have sustained success.

The Saints are in so much cap trouble that they will need to find a cost-effective replacement from the draft. The Saints and new head coach Kellen Moore could then turn to Ewers in 2026, provided he beats out second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Like Quinn Ewers, Rattler was highly rated coming out of high school before a middling college career derailed expectations. He was drafted by the Saints in the fifth round last year and started in six games after Carr had to be replaced because of an injury in week 5.

Both players can grow and develop under the tutelage of Moore, who was in Dallas when fourth-round pick Dak Prescott was trained into an all-Pro quarterback. It would allow this season to be a year of learning and growing for both.

Other teams that could make sense for Ewers include backing up Geno Smith with the Las Vegas Raiders or Sam Darnold with the Seattle Seahawks, with the chance to be the starting quarterback later.

