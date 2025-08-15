  • home icon
Rachaad White fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Buccaneers RB

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Aug 15, 2025 15:15 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
Rachaad White fantasy outlook 2025

Rachaad White began the 2024 NFL season as the starting running back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although the club did select rookie RB Bucky Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, many were still expecting White to remain as the top option in a great offensive unit.

However, Irving became a superstar last year as both a rusher and a receiver, something that resulted in White losing his spot as the Buccaneers RB1. Heading into the 2025 season, Irving is the clear starting option in Tampa Bay and has become one of the very best players in the entire league.

As a result, there are many questions about whether White should be rostered in fantasy football this year. On one hand, White did perform strongly in fantasy football while he was the starting RB (RB4 in 2023). On the other hand, Irving proved to be much more efficient in both the rushing and receiving game last year and will unquestionably continue to earn a major share of the running back work in 2025.

White averaged 12.5 PPR points per game last year and finished the campaign as the RB22. According to Fantasy Pros, White is being projected as the RB40 in drafts this summer, something that likely means that he will be a late round pick in your selection process.

Rachaad White 2025 fantasy football outlook

White will likely be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB2 this upcoming season. Unless something drastic occurs and Irving loses the starting role, White is likely best left on your fantasy football's team bench.

Although he could have some big weeks and finish within the top 20 RB's, White's floor is also unpredictable given his role in the offense. As a result, he should be viewed in the range of a risky RB3/4, with a strong ceiling yet a low floor.

Should Irving be forced to miss time though, White would instantly become a strong RB2 for your team.

