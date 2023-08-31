Rachaad White Fantasy Outlook: Should you draft Buccaneers RB in 2023?

Like their divisional rival New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering a new era.

Gone is Tom Brady, finally enjoying his retirement from playing football; in is Baker Mayfield, looking for a career resurrection after 2022 stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

But quarterback is not the only position to have changed completely. So too has running back, with Leonard Fournette gone. In his place, Rachaad White is expected to contend for the mantle of lead rusher. But is he worth the fantasy football risk?

Rachaad White's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Rachaad White proved his versatility as a rookie

By all accounts, Rachaad White had a very good 2022.

Playing all 17 games (and starting the last eight) as a pro newcomer, he had 481 rushing yards and a touchdown but he shone the brightest as a receiver, with 50 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns - his first capping off the Buccaneers' 13-point comeback against the Saints with three seconds left in their Week 14 matchup. He also returned 11 punts for 244 yards.

As he enters his sophomore year in the pros, White is already eyeing some lofty goals. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda recently, he said:

“(Highly-accomplished wide receiver and teammate Mike Evans) told me it’s been eight years since we (Tampa Bay) have had a 1,000-yard running back. I’d like us to finish the season with a winning record and I would like to rush for 1,000 yards this season. I’d also like to finish my career as the all-time leading rusher in team history.”

But the question is, can he do it? Or more accurately, is hoping that he will do it worth the risk?

Rachaad White's projected fantasy ranking: Where should he be drafted in 2023?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not exactly the deepest team in the NFL right now. In fact, they have only four running backs as of this writing, and Rachaad White will have some competition.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn had not been used much in his first three seasons, as the team leaned on Leonard Fournette. But with the former Jacksonville Jaguar gone, he, as well as Chase Edmonds and rookie Sean Tucker, has a chance to break through.

But White seemingly has the most potential of the four. The lead rusher position is a toss-up between him and Vaughn, and while he still has no Super Bowl ring, he has already figured in clutch situations, likely putting him at the RB60's range.

