Rachaad White injury update: Latest on Buccaneers RB for Week 12 fantasy football

Rachaad White has started to really get going in recent weeks as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back has managed 3 TDs and 154 yards in his last three games. However, fantasy football managers have received some unfortunate news heading into Week 12 regarding an injury.

Here's a look at what we know:

Rachaad White injury update

Rachaad White Injury Update

The Buccaneers' running back has been downgraded to questionable with a knee injury, according to Adam Schefter on Twitter/X. At the time of writing, the Buccaneers' injury report has not been updated with the injury, indicating that this is a complete surprise.

The timing is unfortunate for managers who had already set their lineups assuming that Rachaad White would play. White wasn't on the injury report last week, either, so this appears to be a new injury and not a tweak of a prior one.

This is the first time White has been listed on the injury report all season long and it is difficult to know what to make of it.

What happened to Rachaad White?

Details are scarce, but one can only surmise that the running back hurt his knee in practice this week. Last week, he logged nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown. It was about half of the carries from the previous two games at 20 carries apiece.

White could have hurt his knee in the game against the San Francisco 49ers last week, but if so he would have been listed on the injury report. If he were injured in that game, it must not have been serious enough to mention and White has exacerbated the problem in training.

When will Rachaad White return?

Little more is known about the running back's injury other than that he is questionable for the game tomorrow against the Indianapolis Colts. There's a chance that he will play but with so little time left before the 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff, there is limited time for recovery.

If the injury is anything more than a slight tweak, then he likely will miss the game or at least play on a limited snap count. As a running back, a knee injury could be quite detrimental.

The good news is that White wasn't immediately ruled out, which could mean that this is a slight injury but notable enough to warrant mentioning. This will also give the Colts something to think about coming into the game. The Buccaneers are 4-6 and with their backs against the wall, they could be looking for extra tricks to stay alive in the Wild Card race.

Until more information is released, it is too early to draw any conclusions.

